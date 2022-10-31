ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 4

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Do Your Pizza Boxes Belong In Your Iowa Recycling Bin?

America is made up of people from all different kinds of backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures. Other than living here in America, do you know what else we all have in common? Our love of Pizza! There's a part of me that doesn't think I can trust you if you genuinely can't find a type of pizza you can enjoy unless you have an issue with dairy...that just makes me sad for you.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Cheers! Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality Competition Show

If you were flipping through your different streaming services, you might have noticed an Iowa native on your television screen earlier this week. An Iowa distiller competed on a recent episode of 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' Described as "the ultimate booze-making competition series" the show pits brewer against brewer in the ultimate competition.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

These Long-Billed Iowa Birds Love to Dance [WATCH]

If you're lucky enough to spot one of these birds here in Iowa, put on the brakes. They're quite the entertainers. I must admit I don't believe I've been lucky enough to see one of these in person but after seeing a photo online I decided to do some investigating. What I found can't help but make you smile.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)

First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

A Hallmark Christmas Movie in Iowa Would Go Like This

Halloween is over and it is officially November. As you gear up for Thanksgiving and Christmas you can expect to see Hallmark holiday movies galore. Whether you're finding them on basic cable or any of your favorite streaming services, gear up, because, like winter in Game of Thrones, they're coming.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age

I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong

Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

A 2,000+ Pound Iowa Pumpkin Was Carved into an Incredible Dragon

A record-breaking Iowa pumpkin has a new home and a new shape!. Back in early October, Peosta, Iowa resident Pete Caspers set a state record at the 2022 Anamosa PumpkinFest. His massive pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,424 pounds! According to Pete, it's the 10th largest pumpkin to ever be grown in the U.S. and the 19th in the entire WORLD. Impressive doesn't even begin to describe it!
PEOSTA, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot

No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Why Do People In Minnesota and Iowa Have More Than One of These 15 Items?

Why Do People In Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Have More Than One of These 15 Items?. No one really knows why people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tend to "collect" some items more than others. We aren't talking about your forks, blankets, or the items that you truly need more than one of. These are the items that you really could just toss or recycle...or NOT BUY IN THE FIRST PLACE because you already have one.
MINNESOTA STATE
WHO 13

How much snow could fall this weekend in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly ninety percent of the state of Iowa is under at least a “moderate drought,” but a decent amount of needed rain will arrive Friday, extending into part of Saturday. A cold front approaches from the west Friday morning. As it does so, rain moves in from the southwest, overspreading the […]
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy