WDTN
Town & Country Funiture’s Pet of the Week: Lucina!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fridays mean the Living Dayton team gets to meet a new fluffy friend with the Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week!. Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us in the studio to share the Pet of the Week: Lucina!
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Calling all decorators: Miami Twp. holding annual holiday home contest
The fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest is being held by Miami Township and is a fun way for people to show their holiday spirit, according to a release.
WDTN
Koji Burger’s Mac Burger & Smashed Potatoes
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Chef Brendon Miller joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen with a delicious recipe! You can’t miss their pop-ups located inside Jollity coming up in November. There you can taste their mac burger and smashed potatoes!
Families spend Halloween night in Greene County Courthouse scanning candy
“Things have changed, and you just want your kids to be safe and some people may take the opportunity to make them unsafe, so we stop by here every year for a fun thing, meet the deputies and get their candy checked,” said Smith.
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
WDTN
The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
Staff make Halloween costumes for babies in NICU at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — Staff at Miami Valley Hospital made costumes for some of their littlest patients Thursday. Last Thursday the NICU unit in the Berry Family Health Center held its annual Halloween party. The staff made costumes for the babies that the parents get to keep. Staff also donate candy...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Parents tell police their son used his fists, knees, feet to beat them up Halloween night
KETTERING — A 33-year-old Kettering man remains in jail on charges accusing him of hitting his father an estimated 80 times with his fists, knee strikes and kicks and also using a metal coat hanger to rough up his mother on Halloween night. Justin Couch is in the Montgomery...
New life in store for former Dayton hotel
The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 31, forcing many events and guests to make new plans.
No one injured after Dayton house fire
Wiley reported that the home was initially too dangerous to enter due to the possibility of collapse.
Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns
The National Park Service this week posted "ribbiting" content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.
Are stick shifts on the brink of extinction?
Nearly 17 states will consider electric-only vehicle sales in the next decade. Manual transmissions will start to become extinct. Mini is offering you what could be the last chance to learn how to navigate a manual transmission.
I Love Dayton: Woodland Cemetery preserving Dayton’s past
At 181 years old, Woodland Cemetery is one of the oldest nonprofits in Ohio and the keeper of Dayton's history.
Sidney Daily News
Maria Stein resident nominated for award
MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
dayton.com
PETA to give away free Taco Bell vegan tacos Thursday on Brown Street
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights organization, is giving away free Taco Bell vegan carne asada steak tacos Thursday on Brown Street in Dayton. “PETA encourages every hungry person to give this delicious new option a try and fall in love with vegan fast food,”...
