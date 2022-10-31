ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Town & Country Funiture’s Pet of the Week: Lucina!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fridays mean the Living Dayton team gets to meet a new fluffy friend with the Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week!. Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us in the studio to share the Pet of the Week: Lucina!
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WDTN

Koji Burger’s Mac Burger & Smashed Potatoes

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Chef Brendon Miller joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen with a delicious recipe! You can’t miss their pop-ups located inside Jollity coming up in November. There you can taste their mac burger and smashed potatoes!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Are stick shifts on the brink of extinction?

Nearly 17 states will consider electric-only vehicle sales in the next decade. Manual transmissions will start to become extinct. Mini is offering you what could be the last chance to learn how to navigate a manual transmission.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Maria Stein resident nominated for award

MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
MARIA STEIN, OH
dayton.com

PETA to give away free Taco Bell vegan tacos Thursday on Brown Street

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights organization, is giving away free Taco Bell vegan carne asada steak tacos Thursday on Brown Street in Dayton. “PETA encourages every hungry person to give this delicious new option a try and fall in love with vegan fast food,”...

