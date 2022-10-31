ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Raisi dismisses Biden 'free Iran' pledge after protest surge

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday dismissed a pledge from US leader Joe Biden to "free Iran" as the clerical regime faced a new upsurge in seven weeks of protests. Campaigning for mid-term elections in the United States, Biden had said: "Don't worry we're gonna free Iran.

