Democrat John Fetterman gets boost from Oprah Winfrey in key Senate race – live
Talkshow host endorses Fetterman’s campaign at virtual event ahead of midterms – follow all the latest news
Raisi dismisses Biden 'free Iran' pledge after protest surge
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday dismissed a pledge from US leader Joe Biden to "free Iran" as the clerical regime faced a new upsurge in seven weeks of protests. Campaigning for mid-term elections in the United States, Biden had said: "Don't worry we're gonna free Iran.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump's inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jury...
US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and...
