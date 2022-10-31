Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Big crowd enjoys Halloween Fun Festival
WINTON – Hertford County local government hosted its second annual Halloween Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lots at the new courthouse. Those attending enjoyed music, games, facepainting, a haunted hayride, a costume contest, and free hot dogs served up by the Sheriff’s Office staff.
WITN
Burn survivor turns tragedy into art for kids
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After facing a traumatic burn accident and the rehabilitation that came with recovery, one woman here in the East has turned her story into one that inspires children to look to each other for comfort in hard times. Octavia Burney is a poet, an author, a...
WITN
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
WITN
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
WITN
Non-profit readies events to benefit childhood cancer fighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for the holidays, an Eastern Carolina non-profit is gearing up for the season of giving. Riley’s Army is a 501(c) 3 organization that honors the life and legacy of Riley Philpot. In 2006, Riley was diagnosed with a Wilms’ Tumor and underwent...
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WITN
Chances of a November hurricane are slim but not zero. Are you prepared?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are organizing a hurricane preparedness event for a county here in the east. The Disaster Recovery for Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina Recovery Team are hosting the 2022 hurricane disaster expo with the goal that the Pitt County public is aware of the resources available to them in the event of a hurricane.
WITN
Community raises money for ‘determined’ teen battling leukemia
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community came together Thursday to help a teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On Nov. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Martin County Law Officer’s Association partnered up with the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team and Martin County Special Olympics for a BBQ fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 3 – 6, 2022
The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical opens on Nov. 4 at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-0567 for ticket information. VVA Chapter 886 is honoring all veterans in the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. New Bern Artists...
African American Music event coming to Farmville on Nov. 11th
GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville. The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests. The event will be […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
The day the giant camel came to town
I want to begin this week’s column by thanking the WDN readers for the wonderful responses some of my columns have received I truly love writing the column and reading some of the many questions I have received from people. Many have requested me to track down and investigate the stories they have heard growing up in the greater Washington area. A lot of these stories have been passed down as folklore and fanciful stories in many families for decades. When I get a request to find out if the stories are true, that inspires me to learn more about Washington’s history as well as find the origin of the stories.
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
WITN
WITN hosting Toys for Tots drop off location
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN is proud to announce once again its studio is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots. This year, anyone wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to the WITN Studio in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard. Two Men and a Truck has a vehicle parked in...
piratemedia1.com
New vinyl record store opens in Uptown Greenville
Since Oct. 15, locals can purchase some of their favorite albums at Alley Cat Records in Uptown Greenville, North Carolina. David Brown, the owner of David’s Used Books and Records, has relocated the records section of the store to 205 E Fifth St. in Uptown Greenville to create more space for the record collection, countless vintage posters of a variety of artists and much more leg room for music aficionados to browse comfortably, he said.
WITN
Future of Greenville’s red light camera program to be decided on Monday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may soon be coming to an end. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
piratemedia1.com
Pirates should be more careful on the streets
As we head into November, students continue to walk, stroll, bike, skate and move around East Carolina University’s campus, but, as October ends, so does pedestrian safety month. Per the season, Pirates are walking with a little more pep in their steps to get to class faster, and to...
WITN
Craven County Habitat for Humanity among those hosting ‘Women Build Week’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is inviting women to get involved during “Women Build Week’. More than 18,000 women volunteers are expected to unite nationwide to build up their communities with habitat homeowners, including one in New Bern. A bustling construction site...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
WITN
Onslow County to honor veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host its annual Freedom Address to celebrate and honor veterans. Lt. Gen. Robert Hedlund will give the annual address at the Freedom Fountain at 895 New Bridge St. at 10 a.m. on Friday. There will also be a presentation of the...
