Some Tellico Village residents remain unconvinced efforts to halt the spread of invasive Asian carp in local waters will be effective. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, through State Rep. Lowell Russell R-Vonore, recently provided an update on the status of the project, emphasizing there are few options available to control the fish but the agency is taking the needed steps to implement all of them as funding allows.

TELLICO VILLAGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO