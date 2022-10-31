ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Looking back at MJCA's Senior Night

MT. JULIET - The stands at Ed Suey Field were packed and the lights began to flash as the Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Saints ran out onto the field. “And here come the Saints,” PA announcer Chas Kelly exclaimed over the microphone.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Public Notices Week of November 2, 2022 for Mt Juliet Chronicle

The Alcoholic Beverage Board of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Public Meeting on Tuesday, November 08, 2022, at 6:30pm at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. to consider the following Beer Permits.•NY Pizzeria – (On-Premises Beer Permit) at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Rd. Ste. 345, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.•Corner Market-(Off-Premises Beer Permit) at 9945 Lebanon Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Villagers worry TWRA losing carp war

Some Tellico Village residents remain unconvinced efforts to halt the spread of invasive Asian carp in local waters will be effective. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, through State Rep. Lowell Russell R-Vonore, recently provided an update on the status of the project, emphasizing there are few options available to control the fish but the agency is taking the needed steps to implement all of them as funding allows.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near

In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
COLORADO STATE

