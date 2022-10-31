Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Man sought in Irondale manhunt turns himself in
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBMA) — A man wanted for rape and burglary who sparked a manhunt in Irondale last Wednesday turned himself in Tuesday. The Irondale Police Department said 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000,000 for rape first...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police would like your help in solving a 2017 double homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department issued a request for assistance in solving a double h0micide from 2017. According to a news release, two people were shot and killed inside their home on 30th Street in Ensley one day after Christmas. Stella Truitt and Anthony Shuford were identified...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman shot inside car after bar fight in Tuscaloosa
One woman is suspected of shooting another woman early Wednesday morning after a fight inside a bar in Tuscaloosa. According to The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the women began fighting in a bar in Temerson Square. As one of the women got in a car to leave, the other woman...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found inside home while fire was being extinguished near Bessemer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A body was found inside a home when authorities were extinguishing a fire near Bessemer early Friday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the Bessemer Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Weaver Drive shortly after 3:00 a.m. to put out a fire and discovered the body.
ABC 33/40 News
Police respond to unattended package found near Birmingham synagogue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Police responded to an unattended package that was found near a synagogue in Birmingham Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said the package was found near Temple Beth-El on Highland Avenue around 10:30 a.m. This story is developing. Updates will be added as information becomes...
ABC 33/40 News
Former correctional officer charged with accepting bribes to smuggle contraband
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A former corrections officer at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was charged for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cell phones, controlled substances, and other contraband items to inmates. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court yesterday charges Wilson...
alabamanews.net
Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice
The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
selmasun.com
Burglary suspect arrested on drug charges at license checkpoint in Perry County
A burglary suspect was arrested at a driver's license checkpoint in Perry County after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car. According to a report from WJTV the suspect was wanted for burglary in Tuscaloosa. He has been identified as Jason Dee Nickless, 45. He was charged with felony possession...
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
33-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at […]
Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
wbrc.com
Shelby County family on the mend after dealing with flu and RSV
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -With flu and RSV cases on the rise, a family in Shelby County is dealing with both viruses at the same time. For the past few weeks, the Bell family has been in and out of the doctor’s office dealing with flu and RSV which are running rampant right now in Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
Proposed bill could 'put the brakes' on exhibition driving in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined members of the Jefferson County legislative delegation Tuesday morning to announce plans to file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to prohibit and impose penalties for certain forms of “exhibition driving." This includes street and drag racing, burnouts,...
The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues
Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
ABC 33/40 News
Delays in Jefferson County Emergency Service response raise concern among leaders
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The state of Jefferson County Emergency Services has been labeled “non sustainable” by experts. A study done by Fitch and Associates revealed many flaws with the emergency response system. Some of the critical findings included delayed or no ambulance response, chaotic 911...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
wbrc.com
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
wvtm13.com
Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day
Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
