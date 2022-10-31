ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
E! News

Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween

Watch: Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE. Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd. At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
SheKnows

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Look So Smitten in Rare Double Date Photo With Drew Scott & Linda Phan

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are giving us cuteness overload with these new photos of them celebrating Halloween. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the HGTV star and the New Girl alum are seen rocking their festive fits: Scott is Marvel’s Doctor Strange while Deschanel is Lady Guinevere. And, though they’re not in a couples’ costume, they look surprisingly great together. “I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he’d go back and rescue Lady Guinevere,” Scott wrote in the caption connecting their seemingly disconnected looks. “Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃” In the third shot of...
People

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes

Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos

Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Rock 70+ Costumes For Halloween 2022 Show

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all-out for their Halloween show on Live With Kelly & Ryan and this year was no different! In 2022, Halloween fell on a Monday, which meant that Kelly and Ryan helped kick off the week in epic style. As always, they rocked dozens of costumes for their show, including some that were included in pre-taped segments, and others that were worn live onstage.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
People

Kate Middleton Displays Family Photos in Latest Video — See the Sweet Snaps

Kate Middleton keeps reminders of her loved ones close. The Princess of Wales, 40, released a new video on Sunday to kick off Addiction Awareness Week, which takes place from Sunday October 30 to Sunday November 7, as patron of The Forward Trust. In the background of the video, three...
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Garner Pokes Fun at Her Kids With 'Late For the Bus Mom' Halloween Costume

Jennifer Garner just nailed Halloween with this epic "last minute" costume. Hopping on the Spirit Halloween costume bag trend, Garner took to Instagram where she trolled her kids with a "Late For the Bus Mom" costume, complete with all the makings for a mom just trying to get her kids to school on time.
purewow.com

Princess Charlene of Monaco Posts Pics of Her Twins’ Halloween Costumes on Instagram

Halloween 2022 may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean we can't still take a moment to admire Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s spooky(ish) costumes. On Monday, Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a snapshot of the twins on her Instagram page, where they were dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Jacques looked unfazed as a vampire, with his platinum blonde hair and face covered with bloody makeup.
