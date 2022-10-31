Read full article on original website
Related
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Win Halloween By Dressing Up As 'Home Alone' Robbers — See Photo!
And the winner for best Halloween costume goes to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! On Monday, October 31, the duo shared their outfit, via Instagram — and people couldn't help but gush over the idea!. "Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the...
Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween
Watch: Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE. Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd. At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Look So Smitten in Rare Double Date Photo With Drew Scott & Linda Phan
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are giving us cuteness overload with these new photos of them celebrating Halloween. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the HGTV star and the New Girl alum are seen rocking their festive fits: Scott is Marvel’s Doctor Strange while Deschanel is Lady Guinevere. And, though they’re not in a couples’ costume, they look surprisingly great together. “I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he’d go back and rescue Lady Guinevere,” Scott wrote in the caption connecting their seemingly disconnected looks. “Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃” In the third shot of...
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
See Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Angelic Family Photo With Stormi and Baby Boy
Watch: 21 BEST Kardashian & Jenner Halloween Costumes. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are serving up heavenly fashion. The couple—accompanied by daughter Stormi, 4, and their baby boy, 8 months—shared their angelic costumes to Kylie's Instagram Stories for Halloween 2022, and the family affair is absolutely celestial. And...
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Peter Krause Split for 1st Time: I Didn’t Ask ‘Fundamental Questions’
Bouncing back. Lauren Graham opened up about her split from Peter Krause for the first time — and revealed that they didn’t see eye to eye on a few important things. "I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," Graham, 55, told People in […]
Moving On! Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Proudly Steps Out With Husband Adam Levine & Daughter Gio After Cheating Scandal
United for a spooky celebration! Adam Levine stepped out with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, to take their daughter Gio to an adorable Halloween event in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Monday, October 31. The celebrity couple’s sighting together comes after the Victoria’s Secret Angel — who is currently pregnant with the...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper...
Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos
Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.
Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Rock 70+ Costumes For Halloween 2022 Show
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all-out for their Halloween show on Live With Kelly & Ryan and this year was no different! In 2022, Halloween fell on a Monday, which meant that Kelly and Ryan helped kick off the week in epic style. As always, they rocked dozens of costumes for their show, including some that were included in pre-taped segments, and others that were worn live onstage.
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
People
Kate Middleton Displays Family Photos in Latest Video — See the Sweet Snaps
Kate Middleton keeps reminders of her loved ones close. The Princess of Wales, 40, released a new video on Sunday to kick off Addiction Awareness Week, which takes place from Sunday October 30 to Sunday November 7, as patron of The Forward Trust. In the background of the video, three...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Pokes Fun at Her Kids With 'Late For the Bus Mom' Halloween Costume
Jennifer Garner just nailed Halloween with this epic "last minute" costume. Hopping on the Spirit Halloween costume bag trend, Garner took to Instagram where she trolled her kids with a "Late For the Bus Mom" costume, complete with all the makings for a mom just trying to get her kids to school on time.
Bachelorette Emily Maynard secretly welcomed sixth child with husband Tyler Johnson & shares baby’s medical diagnosis
BACHELORETTE star Emily Maynard has revealed she secretly welcomed her sixth child with her husband Tyler Johnson. The TV personality has revealed that her son was diagnosed with Downs Syndrome shortly after his birth. Emily, 36, took to her Instagram profile on Wednesday to share a series of family photos...
Florence Pugh Teases a Music Album Could Be on the Way: "I Just Need to Give It a Go"
Florence Pugh has been making a name for herself in blockbuster films such as "Don't Worry Darling" and "Midsommar," but she has now revealed she has her sights set on the music industry, too. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's "This Cultural Life" on Oct. 29, Pugh opened up about her desire to release a music album.
Meghan Markle Shares Daughter Lili's Latest Adorable Milestone
Meghan Markle opened up about life at home with her husband Prince Harry and their two kids Archie and Lilibet. During a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex shared her daughter Lilibet Diana's latest milestone. "Lili has just started walking," told her guest actress Pamela Adlon...
purewow.com
Princess Charlene of Monaco Posts Pics of Her Twins’ Halloween Costumes on Instagram
Halloween 2022 may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean we can't still take a moment to admire Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s spooky(ish) costumes. On Monday, Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a snapshot of the twins on her Instagram page, where they were dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Jacques looked unfazed as a vampire, with his platinum blonde hair and face covered with bloody makeup.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0