'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
The business owner believes the event got onto the radar of the Proud Boys because it was posted on LibsOfTikTok.
Will Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers keep his job or will his former deputy take the mantle?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ path to a second term is going through a former deputy. Rogers, a Democrat who upset venerable BJ Barnes to win the job in 2018 and then shoved aside two challengers during May’s primary, now faces Republican Phil Byrd, who once worked in his department. Rogers […]
wschronicle.com
Wage this fight like the next bullet has your name on it
“The fight against gun violence must be an ongoing one,” Velma Terry told me the other day. Hers is a terrible wisdom. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the body of her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore, was found in Winston-Salem. He’d been fatally shot. In the year and a half since, Terry has spoken out against gun violence at numerous local rallies. Her words spill out cold and powerful, like winter raindrops from her broken heart. She has seen leaders and rank-and-file citizens listen and embrace the fight, then fall away.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
rhinotimes.com
Council To Discuss Spending ARP Money It Has Already Spent
The Greensboro City Council is holding a work session reportedly on how to spend the remaining American Rescue Plan money on Thursday, Nov. 3, but that money has already been spent. According to the agenda, the City Council has $31.8 million of the $59.4 the city received in ARP funds...
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
Former Winston-Salem, NC leader reaches plea deal in embezzlement case
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is in from the initial story about a former Winston-Salem lawmaker accused of stealing money from a homeless center. Derwin Montgomery, a former Triad lawmaker, reached a plea deal Wednesday after being accused of wire fraud, according to the NC Middle District Court.
wfmynews2.com
Community rallies to support Greensboro church after food pantry break-in
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church is bouncing back from an unfortunate and mystifying loss with some help from the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the community. Someone robbed the food pantry at Vandalia Presbyterian Church over the weekend. Since then, community members have stepped up and turned what seemed to be a tragedy, into a miracle.
Security camera captures parts of possible drive-by shooting in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who drove to get help after being shot outside a Guilford County business is explaining how the situation unfolded. Guilford County deputies have not shared many details about the Tuesday night shooting. FOX8 spoke to the owner of a gaming business where the victim ended up at one […]
This Greensboro group has been fighting back against bias, bigotry and racism for 85 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina for Community and Justice works to make people feel like they belong in the Piedmont Triad. Better known as NCCJ, the organization encourages honest, open dialogue to fight bias, bigotry and racism. “At the core, all of us want to feel included. We all have an experience where we’ve […]
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Meet With County’s Mayors Thursday
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Nov. 3, to receive updates from the county’s mayors and to take care of quite a bit of other county business. Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston and Guilford County Manager Mike...
NC ballot lists a candidate who had died. What state law says about it.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I went to go vote today and got my sticker and all, but there was something on my ballot I had never seen before. It was the name of a candidate that had died. Stanley M. Elrod, a Republican candidate for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board...
Friends remember Greensboro restaurant owner whose murder remains unsolved
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More hugs and tears, as people honor the life of a Greensboro restaurant owner. It's been 2 years, and still no answers in the murder of Mark Freedman. "It's a very difficult day for all of us," said Mark Freedman's sister, Robin Freedman. She relives the...
WXII 12
Forsyth County District Attorney Race | Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for Forsyth County's 2022 general elections' District Attorney race are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
