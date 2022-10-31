ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Wage this fight like the next bullet has your name on it

“The fight against gun violence must be an ongoing one,” Velma Terry told me the other day. Hers is a terrible wisdom. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the body of her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore, was found in Winston-Salem. He’d been fatally shot. In the year and a half since, Terry has spoken out against gun violence at numerous local rallies. Her words spill out cold and powerful, like winter raindrops from her broken heart. She has seen leaders and rank-and-file citizens listen and embrace the fight, then fall away.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Council To Discuss Spending ARP Money It Has Already Spent

The Greensboro City Council is holding a work session reportedly on how to spend the remaining American Rescue Plan money on Thursday, Nov. 3, but that money has already been spent. According to the agenda, the City Council has $31.8 million of the $59.4 the city received in ARP funds...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Community rallies to support Greensboro church after food pantry break-in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church is bouncing back from an unfortunate and mystifying loss with some help from the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the community. Someone robbed the food pantry at Vandalia Presbyterian Church over the weekend. Since then, community members have stepped up and turned what seemed to be a tragedy, into a miracle.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Commissioners To Meet With County’s Mayors Thursday

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Nov. 3, to receive updates from the county’s mayors and to take care of quite a bit of other county business. Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston and Guilford County Manager Mike...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County District Attorney Race | Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for Forsyth County's 2022 general elections' District Attorney race are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

