Vicksburg Post
VOICES AND VOTES: Smithsonian voting exhibit coming to Catfish Row Museum
The Catfish Row Museum in downtown Vicksburg will soon host a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program called “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”. The exhibit focuses on the history of voting and voting rights in America. Linda Fondren, the Executive Director of...
Vicksburg Post
12 Vicksburg Warren School District students to perform in Mississippi Honor Choir
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Thursday that 12 of its talented elementary students were recently selected as members of the Mississippi Elementary All-State Honor Choir. The following students will represent their schools in this exciting event:. Bovina Elementary School:. Elli Burns. Anelise McCain. Mary Ruth Montgomery. Kenley “KK” Williamson...
Vicksburg Post
SURRATT: Alcorn’s jazz festival is little-known gem for Vicksburg
Some of you may not read this until Friday night or sometime over the weekend, so part of my message may leave you scratching your heads wondering why I even mentioned an event occurring Friday afternoon. But there is a method to my madness. The jazz group Astral Project is...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Mamie Thomas proves the future is fe-mail
Did you know that Vicksburg is the first city in the United States to have a female rural mail carrier?. On Jan. 27, 1912, it was announced that Mamie Thomas would begin her career as a rural mail carrier at the beginning of February, according to the 1912 Vicksburg Evening Post. Thomas’s application went through an extensive examination but she received the best percentage score, which was an average of 99.25.
Vicksburg Post
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for a successful Vicksburg Area Job Fair
On behalf of the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, I would like everyone who contributed to the great job fair we had. This was the first one post-COVID, and we were very pleased with the event. There were 50 employers registered. During our 4-hour span (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), over 250 individuals attended.
Vicksburg Post
VCVB, Downtown Vicksburg Main Street approve new waterfront mural
The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during their October meeting to help fund an art mural inside the flood wall at the city waterfront. The start-up cost for the mural is $14,000. The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program, which requested help from the VCVB, will split the cost with the VCVB with each paying $7,000.
Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington announced on social media...
Vicksburg Post
Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomes 2022-2023 Provisional Class
The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomed the 2022-2023 Provisional Class at the annual Fall Party held on Oct. 20. The party was hosted at the home of life member Kellie Pierce. New members are Ashley Tipton, Karley Hayes, Sarah Soverns, Shelby Purvis, Lauren Boler, Dayton Brasfield and Marigaye Cooper. Junior...
Vicksburg Post
OUR OPINION: Vicksburg’s waterfront getting a much-needed fresh face
The addition of a mural on the floodwall at the Vicksburg waterfront is an exciting development for tourists visiting our city via the water — and the first in a string of improvements that will hopefully come to that area soon. The mural project has the support of the...
publicradioeast.org
A Jackson, Mississippi suburb decided to create its own water system
People in Mississippi are trying to fix their failing water infrastructure. And some in the Jackson suburb of Byram are doing it on their own. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, solving the nation's water problems isn't about independence but cooperation. STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: Byram, Miss.,...
Vicksburg Post
HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show
When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
WAPT
Historically low water levels making Mississippi River look less mighty
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River sits at its lowest level in Vicksburg since 2012. "We have a stage around 1.6, so that is around eight feet below the average stage for the Mississippi River this time of year," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District Water Management Section Chief Justin Giles.
Vicksburg Post
Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage
Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.
KTLO
Bartlo Packaging moves to Helena, plans to create 50 new jobs
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (November 2, 2022) — Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, Wednesday announced it will expand its operations in Helena, Arkansas. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, New Jersey, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.
Vicksburg Post
GUIZERIX: The show must go on
The elements almost did us in this past weekend, but Vicksburg Porchfest was still a fun time for the whole family. With a strong start early on in the day despite a persistent drizzle and chilled temperatures, the day nearly derailed when a rainstorm that dumped more than an inch on Vicksburg in less than an hour descended upon the streets of Fostoria.
WLBT
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
Vicksburg Post
VCVB, city of Vicksburg, to purchase trolley under joint agreement
The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during its September meeting to join the city of Vicksburg in purchasing a trolley from Creative Bus Sales Inc. of Chino, Calif. for $255,055. The vote was contingent upon minor contract revisions requested by the VCVB board and upon the review of...
Vicksburg Post
VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: Issaquena County Supervisor speaks on economic impact of backwater floods
The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features Issaquena County District 1 Supervisor Eddie Hatcher. This episode delves into the socioeconomic issues that plague Issaquena County due to persistent backwater floods, as well as Hatcher’s own experiences responding to the crisis as a public official.
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
Jackson Walgreens store to close this month
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
