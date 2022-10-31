ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WISH-TV

Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUVcrash near Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

VCSO investigating deadly crash in Evansville

One person is dead after a 2-vehicle crash on Saint Joseph Ave. and Allens Lane in Evansville. Vanderburgh County Deputies say that a Dodge SUV rear-ended a silver Hyundai SUV at high-speed, at a stop light on Allens Lane. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wibqam.com

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wibqam.com

Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement

Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote

The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
OWENSBORO, KY

