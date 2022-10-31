Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUVcrash near Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.
wevv.com
VCSO investigating deadly crash in Evansville
One person is dead after a 2-vehicle crash on Saint Joseph Ave. and Allens Lane in Evansville. Vanderburgh County Deputies say that a Dodge SUV rear-ended a silver Hyundai SUV at high-speed, at a stop light on Allens Lane. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with...
wibqam.com
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
wevv.com
Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
14news.com
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
Man who died in St. Joseph Ave. and Allens Ln. crash identified
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched on Thursday at 2:35 p.m. to the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane for a deadly car accident.
wibqam.com
Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found...
WTVW
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
Vehicle crash during police pursuit closes a library in Morganfield
UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said […]
UPDATE: Fired PetSmart employee sets himself on fire in the store
Police provide an update on the incident that happened at the PetSmart on Burkhardt Thursday night. Authorities say Evansville Fire and Police Departments were dispatched there for a medical call.
TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
wevv.com
High-speed chase in Ohio County ends after turn down dead-end street, sheriff says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say a man was arrested after starting a high-speed chase. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Wednesday, when deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to pull over a green Ford Ranger on Highway 54 in Fordsville. The sheriff's...
wevv.com
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
Police issue BOLO for homicide suspect with ties to Evansville
The Clay County State's Attorney, Phillip Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond for Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26 according to police.
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
wevv.com
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement
Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
14news.com
Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
104.1 WIKY
Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote
The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
