Lions in Top 10 of all three state rankings, peak at No. 6 in Padilla Poll
The latest round of Texas high school football rankings have been revealed, and the District 2 champion Brownwood Lions have peaked at No. 6 in the Class 4A Division I Padilla Poll this week. The Padilla Poll began in 1992 and is a fully digital high school football polling and...
Bangs settles for third seed as No. 9 Coleman cruises, 47-0
BANGS – With the runner-up spot from District 5-2A Division I on the line, the Harris Ratings Weekly No. 9 Coleman Bluecats dominated the Bangs Dragons from start to finish in a 47-0 decision Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. With the loss, the Dragons (6-4, 4-2) will be the...
WEEK 11 GRIDIRON GLANCE: Blanket, Zephyr clash for District 15-A Division II championship
The District 15-A Division II championship will be decided between two teams who carry eight-game win streaks into their regular-season finales – the Blanket Tigers and the Zephyr Bulldogs. Kickoff between the Tigers (8-l, 3-0) and Bulldogs (8-1, 3-0) is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Zephyr. Blanket is...
HPU’s conference title hopes still alive as No. 3 Mary Hardin-Baylor visits
The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets were unable to hold on to a 12-point halftime advantage last week as their five-game win streak was snapped by No. 8 Hardin-Simmons, but the American Southwest Conference championship dreams of head coach Jason Bachtel’s squad are still alive heading into Saturday’s home finale.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
HPU enjoys lively Stinger Spectacular weekend
The Howard Payne University campus was bustling recently for Stinger Spectacular, held October 14-15. Comprised of Homecoming, Family Weekend and Yellow Jacket Preview, the slate of events welcomed alumni, prospective students, families and other friends of the university, as well as participating personnel and current students. Approximately 800 attendees enjoyed...
Horace Hounshell
Funeral services for Horace Hounshell, age 83, of Bangs, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Bangs church of Christ. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the funeral from 12:00 until 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Cross Cut Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
BHS announces October Students of the Month
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Thursday afternoon:. Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their October 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Eustaquio Gonzalez. Atlanta Olguin. 10th:. John (Jack) Field. Rylee Lynd. 11th. Caiden Buchanan.
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
Ask any Texan to name the state's most-iconic beer label and you're almost guaranteed to get one of three answers.
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Veterans Day honoree: Noah Turner Byars
Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have created 12 posters featuring 17 Brown County veterans. The Daughters created the posters to publicize the approximately 2,000 veterans buried at Greenleaf Cemetery and to encourage citizens to purchase wreaths to honor these heroes, a program sponsored by Wreaths Across America. Posters are being displayed this month at the Brown County Museum of History in recognition of Veterans Day.
Several Hunters Appreciation events lined up this weekend
With the start of general deer season set for Saturday, Nov. 5, the following Hunters Appreciation events will be held this weekend:. San Saba: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Lowe’s Market. Comanche: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Courthouse Square. Rising Star: 5...
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives in Texas Friday and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
