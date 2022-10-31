ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs settles for third seed as No. 9 Coleman cruises, 47-0

BANGS – With the runner-up spot from District 5-2A Division I on the line, the Harris Ratings Weekly No. 9 Coleman Bluecats dominated the Bangs Dragons from start to finish in a 47-0 decision Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. With the loss, the Dragons (6-4, 4-2) will be the...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

HPU enjoys lively Stinger Spectacular weekend

The Howard Payne University campus was bustling recently for Stinger Spectacular, held October 14-15. Comprised of Homecoming, Family Weekend and Yellow Jacket Preview, the slate of events welcomed alumni, prospective students, families and other friends of the university, as well as participating personnel and current students. Approximately 800 attendees enjoyed...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Horace Hounshell

Funeral services for Horace Hounshell, age 83, of Bangs, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Bangs church of Christ. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the funeral from 12:00 until 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Cross Cut Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
BANGS, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

BHS announces October Students of the Month

Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Thursday afternoon:. Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their October 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Eustaquio Gonzalez. Atlanta Olguin. 10th:. John (Jack) Field. Rylee Lynd. 11th. Caiden Buchanan.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Veterans Day honoree: Noah Turner Byars

Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have created 12 posters featuring 17 Brown County veterans. The Daughters created the posters to publicize the approximately 2,000 veterans buried at Greenleaf Cemetery and to encourage citizens to purchase wreaths to honor these heroes, a program sponsored by Wreaths Across America. Posters are being displayed this month at the Brown County Museum of History in recognition of Veterans Day.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Several Hunters Appreciation events lined up this weekend

With the start of general deer season set for Saturday, Nov. 5, the following Hunters Appreciation events will be held this weekend:. San Saba: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Lowe’s Market. Comanche: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Courthouse Square. Rising Star: 5...
SAN SABA, TX
KWTX

Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives in Texas Friday and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy