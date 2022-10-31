You may have heard a loud thud between 4 and 7 pm on Saturday in the midlands area. It was the sound of South Carolina crashing back down to earth after a four-game winning streak. A pitiful showing against Missouri saw the Gamecocks fall flat on their face. This was just a week after beating Texas A&M for the first time and sneaking into the AP top 25. It was a brutal letdown for Shane Beamer’s team, in a performance where they were dominated in all three phases. Now the Gamecocks still sit one win short of bowl eligibility with three of their final four contests on the road.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO