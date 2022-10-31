Read full article on original website
theScore
Major conference preview: 1 reason each Big 12 team could be successful
Kansas (34-6) - Elite wing play. Despite losing two of the nation's best wings in Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun to the NBA following last season's national championship, Bill Self and Kansas reloaded at that position. The Jayhawks retain potential breakout star Jalen Wilson and add do-it-all Texas Tech transfer...
Kickoff and TV information announced for future K-State, KU, Big 12 football games
Game times and TV are set for some future Big 12 football games, including Kansas State at Baylor and KU at Texas Tech.
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU
The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Week Nine Bowl Projections
Before we get going this week let’s take a moment to pay respect to Vince Dooley, who passed away on Friday at 90 years old. During his 25 years at Georgia Dooley won 210 games and the 1980 National Championship. Now as we mentioned at the beginning the first committee standings come out on Tuesday. We’ll have a much better idea how they view the teams. With that in mind let’s start our 2022 Week Nine Bowl Projections and see what’s changed from last week.
lastwordonsports.com
Vols At Georgia: Three Things To Look For
For only the third time in SEC history, there will be a regular season conference matchup between the Number One and Number Two ranked teams in the nation. Tennessee travels to Georgia with, in the immortal words of the great John Ward, “everything, everything riding on this football game.”
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #7 Arkansas Razorbacks
In my initial way-too-early rankings back in April Arkansas was my number two team and really could have been number one. Unfortunately, a very busy offseason in Fayetteville ended in them losing all but one major contributor from last year’s team. But despite that, the Razorbacks still look good. They have made it to the Elite Eight two straight years and could get even farther this year.
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Baylor takes down Texas Tech 45-17 in Lubbock, improves to 5-3 before OU matchup
Baylor traveled up to Lubbock on Saturday facing a critical game midway through the season. Coach Dave Aranda and company were staring at the possibility of missing out on bowl eligibility if they did not find a way to turn the season around and win some games quickly. The Homecoming victory over Kansas, while important, came down to the wire and did not inspire much confidence.
Tale of the Tape: Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State
Kansas State and Oklahoma State met for the 69th time Saturday afternoon. The weather was in the 60s, the sun was out and shining, and Bill Snyder Family Stadium was full of purple when K-State ran out of the tunnel just minutes before kickoff. Only minutes before that exact moment...
lastwordonsports.com
Florida State vs Miami Preview
The Florida State vs Miami game on Saturday is the latest addition to one of the ACC’s best rivalries. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. As for Miami, the Hurricanes enter Saturday following a four-overtime 14-12 win at Virginia. Florida State vs Miami Preview.
lastwordonsports.com
South Carolina Gamecocks Fall Flat On Their Face
You may have heard a loud thud between 4 and 7 pm on Saturday in the midlands area. It was the sound of South Carolina crashing back down to earth after a four-game winning streak. A pitiful showing against Missouri saw the Gamecocks fall flat on their face. This was just a week after beating Texas A&M for the first time and sneaking into the AP top 25. It was a brutal letdown for Shane Beamer’s team, in a performance where they were dominated in all three phases. Now the Gamecocks still sit one win short of bowl eligibility with three of their final four contests on the road.
lastwordonsports.com
Wake Forest To Turn The Page
In Dave Clawson’s rule of 24 hours to celebrate a win or mourn a loss, the goal is to get Wake Forest to turn the page on what happened last Saturday, and look forward, for better or for worse. The college football season is fast and furious. We are two-thirds of the way through the season, and there is no time for lingering in the past. So, it only makes sense that at Tuesday’s weekly press conference the majority of the question-and-answer talk was about…the blowout loss to Louisville.
lastwordonsports.com
Reaction to Bears Swinging Surprise Trade to Help Justin Fields
This seemed to be shaping up as a fire sale for the Chicago Bears – first, they traded EDGE Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles and, then, Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears seemed to be leaning even further into a rebuild that began this past summer with the hiring of Ryan Poles as the team’s new general manager.
lastwordonsports.com
Minnesota Vikings Are in Control of Their Own Destiny in NFC North
Eight weeks through the 2022 NFL season, many divisions throughout the league are starting to come into focus as to which teams are sitting in prime positions to take their divisional crowns. That is exactly the case for the NFC North, with the Minnesota Vikings holding a firm lead in the division over the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions.
