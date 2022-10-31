Read full article on original website
Related
England’s Owen Farrell set to recover in time to face Argentina
Owen Farrell is set to be declared fit to play in England’s opening autumn Test against Argentina on Sunday
BBC
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Tournament is England's 'pinch-me moment'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. The Rugby League World Cup will be a "pinch-me moment" for England...
ng-sportingnews.com
Samoa have awoken from their English nightmare just in time to face Tonga
In a perpetual state of being stuck behind their own goal posts watching the Steeden sail over the black dot for yet another successful Tommy Makinson conversion, Samoa had the air of a bewildered team. Their Rugby League World Cup curtain-raiser had long since become a waking nightmare, even before...
Princess of Wales to attend England’s World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea
The Princess of Wales will attend England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday.Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, and will be present as England look to continue their bid to win the World Cup for the first time when they take on the Kumuls.England thrashed Greece last Saturday, winning by a national-record 94-4 to finish top of Group A, while PNG set up a meeting with the tournament hosts after beating Wales 36-0 on Monday night to finish runners-up in Group D.RFL chair...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England captain Tom Halliwell targets home success
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England wheelchair rugby league captain Tom Halliwell believes the World Cup gives the sport a huge chance on the biggest stage. The tournament starts on Thursday with the hosts facing Australia at the...
Scotland call up Jamie Hodgson after Sam Skinner withdraws from squad
Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has been called up to the Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdrew through injury.The 27-year-old Glasgow Warriors second-rower was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 16-15 defeat by Australia and left BT Murrayfield afterwards with his foot in a brace.It was confirmed on Tuesday that Skinner has dropped out of contention, and that Hodgson – capped six times since making his debut against Tonga a year ago – has been drafted in ahead of this weekend’s second Autumn Test at home to Fiji.Skinner is the third second-rower to be hit by injury, with Scott Cummings having dropped out of the squad last week and Jonny Gray having been deemed unavailable for the Australia game. It remains to be seen if the Exeter lock will be fit enough to return this weekend. Read More Putin ‘hopes to freeze Europe into surrender’ - latestMatt Hancock has whip suspended for joining I’m A Celebrity – live
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Princess of Wales to attend England double-header
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. The Princess of Wales is to attend England's World Cup double-header at Wigan on Saturday. The women's team's group match is...
Job-juggling rugby coach Michael Cheika: ‘It’s just about time management’
Michael Cheika might be the busiest man in world rugby. He has less than a half hour gap in his schedule for a phone call with the Guardian, during which he audibly munches on his lunch. It’s not surprising he’s so pressed for time. On Friday night (Saturday...
lastwordonsports.com
Ready for RWC2021 semi-finals: teams feeling the pressure
Supporters across the globe are now ready for the RWC2021 semi-finals, which start on Saturday, November 5 at Eden Park: #ENGvCAN #NZLvFRA. The best women’s rugby players have laid down their credentials at this RWC (Rugby World Cup), with England and New Zealand holding elite positions, while Canada and France are ‘biting at their heels’. With all due respect, the winning sides were in praise of the defeated quarter-finalists, yet the evidence is clearly in the weight of the victorious sides.
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Seven decades of Welsh agony against the All Blacks
Cheating, national scandal, timekeeping disasters and spine-tingling drama... Wales against New Zealand rarely disappoints. The history of matches between two nations that bleed rugby - and plenty of the red stuff has been spilt over the years - is almost a history of the game itself. Since the 1905 'Match...
Out of sorts New Zealand ‘still a massive threat’ ahead of Wales clash
Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys has dismissed any notion of New Zealand vulnerability heading into Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It has been a rollercoaster year for All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his players, with New Zealand losing four of their 10 Tests.Those defeats included two home reversals against Ireland and Argentina toppling them in Christchurch, while they dropped to number four on World Rugby’s official rankings list.But the All Blacks still won another Rugby Championship title after finishing the southern hemisphere’s showpiece competition with a run of victories.And they have arrived in Cardiff, targeting a 33rd successive win...
‘It left me in awe’: my hands-on initiation to wheelchair rugby league | Aaron Bower
The Guardian’s rugby league writer enjoys/suffers a training session as England prepare for their World Cup campaign
Richie Gray relishing being back in Scotland squad for Autumn Series
Veteran lock Richie Gray is relishing being back in the Scotland squad after drifting out of the international picture in recent years.The 33-year-old won the first of his 67 caps in 2010 but has made only three appearances under current head coach Gregor Townsend and has not featured for his country since the 2021 Six Nations.After impressing for Glasgow this term, Gray was named in the squad for the Autumn Series.Having missed last weekend’s defeat by Australia, injuries to fellow locks Scott Cummings and Sam Skinner have paved the way for him to potentially mark his return to action against...
BBC
Jenny Gunn: England's triple World Cup winner retires from professional cricket
Triple World Cup winner Jenny Gunn has retired from professional cricket at the age of 36. The all-rounder played in England's 50-over and T20 triumphs under skipper Charlotte Edwards in 2009. She was also in the side which beat India by nine runs at Lord's in 2017 to lift the...
BBC
Darren Gough: Yorkshire confirm ex-fast bowler as managing director of cricket
Darren Gough has been permanently appointed as Yorkshire's managing director of cricket. The 52-year-old was initially given the role on an interim basis in December 2021 after the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal saw Martyn Moxon leave the club. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two of the County...
Comments / 0