ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a simple fix, but one that summed up the last three games for Michigan’s defense and the second half. For the first two quarters on Saturday night, Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman terrorized the Wolverines’ man alignment in the secondary, going up and over Gemon Green for a highlight-reel first half. By halftime, Coleman, who doubles as a basketball player, had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO