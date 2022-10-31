Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan turns the page after MSU postgame incident
It has been days since Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 in Ann Arbor, but the postgame incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains a hot-button topic. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the latest repercussions from the postgame fight and how Michigan is turning the page ahead of Saturday’s game at Rutgers.
Michigan football’s defense is dominating the second half
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a simple fix, but one that summed up the last three games for Michigan’s defense and the second half. For the first two quarters on Saturday night, Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman terrorized the Wolverines’ man alignment in the secondary, going up and over Gemon Green for a highlight-reel first half. By halftime, Coleman, who doubles as a basketball player, had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Jim Harbaugh had an epiphany after tunnel attack. How will Michigan respond?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh lay awake at 4 a.m. Tuesday, replaying the violent weekend in his head and how to address his team. Sure, Michigan scored a much-needed victory over in-state rival Michigan State, but the post-game tunnel attack was all everyone wanted to discuss. For two straight days, the Michigan coach and his players fielded questions from reporters about the aftermath and status of teammates Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, who were reportedly injured in the incident.
Wolverine recruiting report: The battle for 2023 four-star OL Spencer Fano
Despite Michigan’s 8-0 record and top-five ranking, the Wolverines haven’t gained much traction on the recruiting trail when it comes to commitments. However, they had dozens of prospects on campus for visits last month during two marquee games – against Penn State and Michigan State. One of the visitors was Provo (Utah) Timpview 2023 four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano.
For Michigan RB Blake Corum, patience pays off
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It wasn’t too long ago when Blake Corum was still learning how to run at a high level. The former star at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore had built a reputation for being a big-play running back, and his freshman season at Michigan was anything but.
Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
Michigan basketball game score vs. Ferris State: Time, TV for exhibition at Crisler Center
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). RECRUITING:Michigan adds another 4-star commit in guard George Washington III. FEEL THE MADNESS:Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball. Game notes:...
Karamo lawyer’s shouting, probe of Detroit election advisor frustrates judge
A lawyer for Kristina Karamo, the Republican running for Michigan Secretary of State, yelled at a judge in a heated, more than eight-hour virtual hearing Thursday for a lawsuit trying to stop absentee ballots in Detroit. Judge Timothy Kenny had accused attorney Daniel Hartman’s questioning of a top city election...
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Letter from the Editor: Hey, Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker – can we have our fun rivalry back?
I do have a little brother. Two people could not be more competitive than we are. And there is no shortage of spirited trash talk on the golf course or across a Ping-Pong table. Have we had our differences? Yes. But we don’t hate each other and have never beaten...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
A Wallaby is on the loose in Michigan
The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Washtenaw County, Ypsilanti take aim at political activity of Michigan companies
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Elected officials across Washtenaw County are taking aim at the political activities of Michigan corporations they say have backed lawmakers who support restrictions on voting. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Ypsilanti City Council this week each passed similar resolutions drafted as part of advocacy...
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson surprised by destination, not the trade from Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- New Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had a feeling something might but coming at the trade deadline. But the 2019 first-round pick never thought he’d land in Minnesota via the Detroit Lions, sticking inside the NFC North. The Lions traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and...
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Powerball results for 11/2/22; did anyone win the $1.248 billion jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching world-record status as there was no winner of the $1.248 billion jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be worth $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million. That jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball and the third largest in U.S. history.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
