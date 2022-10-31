ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan turns the page after MSU postgame incident

It has been days since Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 in Ann Arbor, but the postgame incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains a hot-button topic. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the latest repercussions from the postgame fight and how Michigan is turning the page ahead of Saturday’s game at Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football’s defense is dominating the second half

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a simple fix, but one that summed up the last three games for Michigan’s defense and the second half. For the first two quarters on Saturday night, Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman terrorized the Wolverines’ man alignment in the secondary, going up and over Gemon Green for a highlight-reel first half. By halftime, Coleman, who doubles as a basketball player, had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh had an epiphany after tunnel attack. How will Michigan respond?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh lay awake at 4 a.m. Tuesday, replaying the violent weekend in his head and how to address his team. Sure, Michigan scored a much-needed victory over in-state rival Michigan State, but the post-game tunnel attack was all everyone wanted to discuss. For two straight days, the Michigan coach and his players fielded questions from reporters about the aftermath and status of teammates Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, who were reportedly injured in the incident.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine recruiting report: The battle for 2023 four-star OL Spencer Fano

Despite Michigan’s 8-0 record and top-five ranking, the Wolverines haven’t gained much traction on the recruiting trail when it comes to commitments. However, they had dozens of prospects on campus for visits last month during two marquee games – against Penn State and Michigan State. One of the visitors was Provo (Utah) Timpview 2023 four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell

Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball game score vs. Ferris State: Time, TV for exhibition at Crisler Center

Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). RECRUITING:Michigan adds another 4-star commit in guard George Washington III. FEEL THE MADNESS:Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball. Game notes:...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
Maize n Brew

Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season

College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Powerball results for 11/2/22; did anyone win the $1.248 billion jackpot?

LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching world-record status as there was no winner of the $1.248 billion jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be worth $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million. That jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball and the third largest in U.S. history.
LANSING, MI
