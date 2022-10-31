ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi facing federal charges

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Authorities on Monday filed federal charges against the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, after breaking into the couple’s home in San Francisco last week.

David Wayne DePape, 42, faces charges of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. In an affidavit made public Monday, officials said DePape told Paul Pelosi that he was looking for Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and that he intended to wait until she returned to the house.

Paul Pelosi told investigators that he was asleep when DePape broke into the Pelosi family’s home on Friday and walked into his bedroom. He said he was able to go into the bathroom and call 911. He told officials that he had never seen DePape before.

Two police officers responding to the 911 call around 2:30 a.m. found Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer when they arrived, according to authorities. Chief William “Bill” Scott said last week that DePape got control of the hammer “and violently assaulted (Paul Pelosi) with it.” In court records, officials said DePape hit Paul Pelosi in the head, apparently knocking him unconscious.

Officers tackled DePape and restrained him, according to police and federal investigators.

Authorities said that DePape “was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered the Pelosi residence” early on Friday morning. He had zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer, officials said.

In an interview with police, DePape said that he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and talk to her.

“If Nancy were to tell (DePape) the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps,’” officials said in court records. “(DePape) also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

He told investigators that he felt like he had to respond after Paul Pelosi called 911, and that he knew there was no way authorities would ignore the 911 call.

“(DePape) explained that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” authorities said.

Records showed DePape remained jailed Monday afternoon. He was being held without bond on charges including first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder..

