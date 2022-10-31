Boston cop smashed furniture, windows, then grabbed partner by the face and threatened to burn house down - with partner in it - DA says

Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Councilor whose friend was murdered last week calls for more anti-violence work
Councilor Brian Worrell (Dorchester, Mattapan) had trouble yesterday getting through a formal reading of his request for a hearing on how Boston needs to increase its efforts to curb gun violence. Worrell recounted how, when he was 16, he learned his cousin had been shot to death and how, later,...
universalhub.com
Dump-truck driver wanted for killing pregnant mother in Pennsylvania crash is arrested on Albany Street
Boston Police report arresting a West Virginia man who was wanted for causing a Pennsylvania crash that killed a mother of two who was eight months pregnant in August. Everett Clayton, 56, was arrested outside the Chief Medical Examiner's office Albany Street, across from Boston Medical Center shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police say.
universalhub.com
Kid arrested with loaded gun outside Dorchester school after he and two pals stomped another teen, police say
Boston Police report arresting a 15-year-old with a gun loaded with 13 rounds after he and two other teens beat up another teen outside the Joseph Lee School, 155 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Police say drug-unit officers conducting surveillance in the area of the school spotted three beating...
universalhub.com
Brighton Thai restaurant to re-open with new name, owner
The Boston Licensing Board yesterday approved the sale of the closed Bangkok Bistro, 433 Washington St. in Brighton, to Piyawut Parinyawut, who will re-open it as BalaMao Restaurant. At a hearing Wednesday, Parinyawut's attorney, David Wilensky, said Parinyawut might make some menu and decor changes, but otherwise will operate it...
universalhub.com
Former head of State Police union convicted of racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice
A federal jury today convicted Dana Pullman, former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts and a former SPAM lobbyists on charges of racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to defraud the IRS, the US Attorney's office in Boston reports. US District Court Judge Douglas Woodock...
universalhub.com
We got Troubles in River City: Catholic city councilor accuses councilor born in Northern Ireland of being out to destroy Catholics in Boston
Dorchester Councilor Frank Baker today declared full on religious war against Councilor Liz Breadon (Allston/Brighton), who is in charge of drawing up a city-council district map. Baker, who insists that any new map honor the Catholic parish lines in his home neighborhood, spewed some 1970s rhetoric on Breadon, a native...
universalhub.com
Remember how empty the roads were at the start of the pandemic?
Taylor Donovan shows us the Expressway southbound in Dorchester around 3:30 p.m., just after the vice president's motorcade went through:
universalhub.com
Some Green Line riders can only ask, why a duck, as they sit, immobile, on a fancy new Green Line trolley
At 1:51 p.m. Jill Rodgers sent a Green Line cri de couer from a trolley sitting motionless on the viaduct between Lechmere and Union Square, you know, the part of the Green Line that was shut down for a month to make it work all nice and smooth and stuff.
universalhub.com
Boston looks to expand city plowing of sidewalk corners and ramps after snowfall
A pilot program by Boston Public Works winter to dig out busy sidewalk corners, crosswalks and handicap ramps has become permanent and the city will try to expand it to cover more parts of the city, City Councilor Kenzie Bok says. Bok (Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Mission Hill) says...
universalhub.com
Man does not live by fancy cold cuts and cheese alone: Boston's sole charcuterie-specific take-out place seeks to add beer and wine
Kured, which has been serving up "fast casual" charcuterie boards at 83 Charles St. on Beacon Hill since last year, learns tomorrow whether it can begin offering beer and wine to go with what people in other neighborhoods might call party platters. Kured owner Gilli Rozynek will offer a small...
universalhub.com
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
universalhub.com
This is Boston, not LA: You can't just build a row of townhomes that don't face the street here
The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected plans for a row of five condo townhomes in Allston that would face an elongated driveway rather than the street. Still, the board rejected the proposal for 108 Allston St., across from the West End House, without prejudice, which means Brian McGrath can come back with revised plans as soon as he readies them rather than waiting at least a year.
universalhub.com
universalhub.com
Roxbury motorcycle garage revs up coffee shop
The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to grant a food-service license to Madhouse Cafe, 24 Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury, to serve coffee and pastries between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The eight-seat cafe would be next to Julia Shia's Madhouse Motors, which repairs motorcycles and...
universalhub.com
Harvard loses insurance lawsuit because it failed to file a claim on time
They could make this a class at Harvard Law: If you sue your insurer for not covering a claim, make sure you file that claim within the time set by your policy. A federal judge in Boston today dismissed Harvard University's suit against an insurance company for refusing to cover certain costs related to its defense in the affirmative-action case heard by the US Supreme Court just this week.
universalhub.com
Charter high school approved for Newmarket Square
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved Roxbury Prep's plans for a four-story, 800-student high school at 71 Proctor St., across from the troubled Clifford Park - which the school pledged to help clean up. The approval comes just six weeks after the BPDA also approved the project. Roxbury Prep...
