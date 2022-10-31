ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston cop smashed furniture, windows, then grabbed partner by the face and threatened to burn house down - with partner in it - DA says

 3 days ago
Brighton Thai restaurant to re-open with new name, owner

The Boston Licensing Board yesterday approved the sale of the closed Bangkok Bistro, 433 Washington St. in Brighton, to Piyawut Parinyawut, who will re-open it as BalaMao Restaurant. At a hearing Wednesday, Parinyawut's attorney, David Wilensky, said Parinyawut might make some menu and decor changes, but otherwise will operate it...
We got Troubles in River City: Catholic city councilor accuses councilor born in Northern Ireland of being out to destroy Catholics in Boston

Dorchester Councilor Frank Baker today declared full on religious war against Councilor Liz Breadon (Allston/Brighton), who is in charge of drawing up a city-council district map. Baker, who insists that any new map honor the Catholic parish lines in his home neighborhood, spewed some 1970s rhetoric on Breadon, a native...
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain

The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
This is Boston, not LA: You can't just build a row of townhomes that don't face the street here

The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected plans for a row of five condo townhomes in Allston that would face an elongated driveway rather than the street. Still, the board rejected the proposal for 108 Allston St., across from the West End House, without prejudice, which means Brian McGrath can come back with revised plans as soon as he readies them rather than waiting at least a year.
Unusual rainbow

Roman S. caught the rainbow over Allston/Brighton late this afternoon.
Roxbury motorcycle garage revs up coffee shop

The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to grant a food-service license to Madhouse Cafe, 24 Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury, to serve coffee and pastries between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The eight-seat cafe would be next to Julia Shia's Madhouse Motors, which repairs motorcycles and...
Harvard loses insurance lawsuit because it failed to file a claim on time

They could make this a class at Harvard Law: If you sue your insurer for not covering a claim, make sure you file that claim within the time set by your policy. A federal judge in Boston today dismissed Harvard University's suit against an insurance company for refusing to cover certain costs related to its defense in the affirmative-action case heard by the US Supreme Court just this week.
Charter high school approved for Newmarket Square

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved Roxbury Prep's plans for a four-story, 800-student high school at 71 Proctor St., across from the troubled Clifford Park - which the school pledged to help clean up. The approval comes just six weeks after the BPDA also approved the project. Roxbury Prep...
