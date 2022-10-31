ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway

Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing. When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long...
Metro’s Blue Line trains reopening in Alexandria on Sunday

Metro’s Blue Line track running through Alexandria will reopen on Sunday (Nov. 6) after being shut down for nearly two months. That’s the good news, sort of. Metro was two weeks late reopening the Blue Line, which was supposed to reopen on October 22, but additional track work was needed.
After decades of complaints, a new rail authority could be the key to fixing Alexandria’s railroad bridges

For years, local first responders have been dispatched for worrying signs of decay at the CSX bridges over King Street and Commonwealth Avenue. Streets have been closed for emergency fixes and rail debris can regularly be found on the nearby streets and sidewalks. Finally, Mayor Justin Wilson said a new organization could help Alexandria address this problem.
Sneak a peek at the new Silver Line

Even before Dulles officially opened in 1962, there were talks of adding a train to carry passengers to the airport. Decades later, it’s finally happening. The big picture: The Silver Line extension’s Dulles stop is one of six new stations opening on Nov. 15, and stretches Metro’s reach into Loudoun County. Sneak peek: We got to take a tour yesterday of the new line and rode from Ashburn to the airport and back. Here are a few quick takeaways:The ride from Ashburn to Dulles takes about 10 minutes. Metro estimates that a trip to Dulles from L’Enfant Plaza would take 58 minutes, and 53 minutes from Metro Center to Dulles.The Dulles Metro stop drops passengers off at the Garage 1 entrance, which has a moving walkway that leads to baggage claim at International Arrivals – the walk took us five minutes (and we were walking pretty slow).The new Silver Line stations offer their own parking, except Dulles and Reston Town Center.The most that riders will pay for a one-way trip to Dulles is $6. The Dulles Metro station entrance. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios A sign at baggage claim directing passengers to the new Dulles Metro stop. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes

Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
Morning Notes

Amazon Pausing Corporate Hiring — “Amazon is pausing hiring for roles in its corporate workforce, the company announced in a memo to staff Thursday. The company had already announced last month it would freeze hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, but the latest update affects its other businesses.” [CNBC]
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
