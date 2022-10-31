Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway
Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing. When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long...
arlnow.com
County has ticketed Advanced Towing multiple times for blocking fire hydrant, says it’s an “ongoing issue”
Citing an “ongoing issue,” Arlington County has ticketed Advanced Towing multiple times in recent weeks for blocking “the most famous fire hydrant in Arlington County.”. Trucks from the Ballston-based towing company have received multiple tickets, including one as recently as last week, for parking and blocking a...
Inside Nova
VDOT: Expect prolonged closure after train strikes car in Haymarket
If your travels take you along U.S. 15 near Route 55 in Haymarket, you'll need to find another route after a train and car collided at the tracks this morning. The intersection of U.S. 15 south is blocked at Washington Street due to the crash. No injuries were reported. The...
alxnow.com
Metro’s Blue Line trains reopening in Alexandria on Sunday
Metro’s Blue Line track running through Alexandria will reopen on Sunday (Nov. 6) after being shut down for nearly two months. That’s the good news, sort of. Metro was two weeks late reopening the Blue Line, which was supposed to reopen on October 22, but additional track work was needed.
alxnow.com
After decades of complaints, a new rail authority could be the key to fixing Alexandria’s railroad bridges
For years, local first responders have been dispatched for worrying signs of decay at the CSX bridges over King Street and Commonwealth Avenue. Streets have been closed for emergency fixes and rail debris can regularly be found on the nearby streets and sidewalks. Finally, Mayor Justin Wilson said a new organization could help Alexandria address this problem.
Sneak a peek at the new Silver Line
Even before Dulles officially opened in 1962, there were talks of adding a train to carry passengers to the airport. Decades later, it’s finally happening. The big picture: The Silver Line extension’s Dulles stop is one of six new stations opening on Nov. 15, and stretches Metro’s reach into Loudoun County. Sneak peek: We got to take a tour yesterday of the new line and rode from Ashburn to the airport and back. Here are a few quick takeaways:The ride from Ashburn to Dulles takes about 10 minutes. Metro estimates that a trip to Dulles from L’Enfant Plaza would take 58 minutes, and 53 minutes from Metro Center to Dulles.The Dulles Metro stop drops passengers off at the Garage 1 entrance, which has a moving walkway that leads to baggage claim at International Arrivals – the walk took us five minutes (and we were walking pretty slow).The new Silver Line stations offer their own parking, except Dulles and Reston Town Center.The most that riders will pay for a one-way trip to Dulles is $6. The Dulles Metro station entrance. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios A sign at baggage claim directing passengers to the new Dulles Metro stop. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
Inside Nova
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
alxnow.com
Virginia Railway Express says month of free rides helped lure pre-pandemic riders back, but didn’t draw new crowds
The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) said in a report that the fare-free ride program created a noticeable bump in ridership during September, though it’s unknown how much that will linger post-promotion. In a report (page 60) prepared for the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC), the VRE said the commuter...
Metro Says It Will Open Silver Line Extension On November 15
A look west from the Wiehle Reston East station. Metro will extend 11.5 miles west of here. The long wait for Metrorail service to Dulles Airport, western Fairfax County, and Loudoun County is almost over. Metro announced Monday that the Silver Line extension will open on Tuesday, November 15. The...
loudounnow.com
Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes
Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
WUSA
Shooter sends bullets into homes, car over series of nights in Fairfax County
CENTREVILLE, Va. — A number of shots were fired in the last days of October in Fairfax County, striking two homes and a car in Centreville, according to detectives. A total of six incidents were reported from Oct. 23 through Oct. 30 and police currently believe they are related. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
It’s peak season for car-deer crashes in Virginia – Here’s what AAA says you should do if you hit one
DMV data from 2021 shows a noticeable spike in the number of deer-vehicle crashes in October, November and even in December as compared to the rest of the year. As expected, alongside the crashes, a spike in injuries is also seen at the end of the year.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Amazon Pausing Corporate Hiring — “Amazon is pausing hiring for roles in its corporate workforce, the company announced in a memo to staff Thursday. The company had already announced last month it would freeze hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, but the latest update affects its other businesses.” [CNBC]
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
WTOP
‘Could have been a whole lot worse’: Videos show man shoot at officers after Northern Va. chase
No other motorists were harmed or struck after a chase that started in Arlington, Virginia, ended with a man shooting at officers at a busy Falls Church intersection. Videos show that what had transpired last month “could have been a whole lot worse.”. That’s what Fairfax County Police Chief...
arlnow.com
NEW: County Board says draft Missing Middle changes respond to community concerns
The Arlington County Board says a draft version of zoning changes that could allow Missing Middle housing types includes provisions that respond to community concerns raised this fall. After contentious meetings this summer, the county hosted community conversations and information sessions to gather more feedback from residents and share more...
Fairfax Police investigating 6 reports of shots fired in Centreville area
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating six instances of gunshots reported in the Centreville area in the last two weeks -- most of which came from the same block.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
Comments / 0