Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
Zach LaVine Unlisted on Bulls' Injury Report for Game Vs. Celtics
LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee. After undergoing surgery on that knee...
Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics
Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh
Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
How Chase Claypool Can Help Justin Fields, Bears' Offense Take Next Step
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields did his best to contain his excitement Wednesday when asked about the Bears' trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year quarterback dodged a question about what the deal says about the Bears' belief in him. Fields is always even-keeled. But he let a...
Here's a Look at Bears Receiver Chase Claypool's NFL Highlights
Here's a look at Chase Claypool's NFL highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added a big, athletic pass-catcher in Chase Claypool to help Justin Fields in the passing game. They traded their own 2023 second-round draft pick to acquire Claypool from the Steelers. He's a big receiver...
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game
Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Silencing the Critics With Hot Start
Jonathan Toews silencing the critics with hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said at the beginning of training camp that he's going to "soak in every moment" this season and take things day by day. The question was about his future, but he's trying to apply that to his on-ice approach as well.
How Bears Will Get Chase Claypool Up to Speed in Offense Before Debut
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool has been in Chicago just over 24 hours, but the Bears plan for him to take the field Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. It will be an intense process for Claypool, who the Bears acquired Tuesday from the Pittsburgh...
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Receiver Chase Claypool?
Who is Bears receiver Chase Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made an attempt to bolster their pass-catching talent by trading for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline. The front office handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft in exchange...
Arvid Soderblom Has the Tools to Be Blackhawks' Goalie of Future
Soderblom has the tools to be Blackhawks' goalie of future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Arvid Soderblom's numbers in the NHL last season weren't great, albeit in an incredibly small sample size. He had a 5.02 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in three appearances with the Blackhawks. But...
Justin Fields' Growth Led Bears to Trade for ‘Explosive' Chase Claypool
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Ryan Poles and the Bears heard the calls to build around Justin Fields. The pleas to give the second-year quarterback any weapon not named Darnell Mooney. Poles finally answered those calls Tuesday when he traded the Bears' 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool.
How Blackhawks' Max Domi Has Turned Into One of NHL's Faceoff Leaders
How Domi has turned into one of NHL's faceoff leaders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Max Domi was drafted as a center with the No. 12 overall pick in 2013 and has played there for the majority of his NHL career, but he's never been a great faceoff guy. That is, until this season.
How Bears Evaluation of Roquan Smith Factored Into Ravens Trade
How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core
Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0