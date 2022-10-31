ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics

Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh

Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Silencing the Critics With Hot Start

Jonathan Toews silencing the critics with hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said at the beginning of training camp that he's going to "soak in every moment" this season and take things day by day. The question was about his future, but he's trying to apply that to his on-ice approach as well.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Receiver Chase Claypool?

Who is Bears receiver Chase Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made an attempt to bolster their pass-catching talent by trading for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline. The front office handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Arvid Soderblom Has the Tools to Be Blackhawks' Goalie of Future

Soderblom has the tools to be Blackhawks' goalie of future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Arvid Soderblom's numbers in the NHL last season weren't great, albeit in an incredibly small sample size. He had a 5.02 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in three appearances with the Blackhawks. But...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Bears Evaluation of Roquan Smith Factored Into Ravens Trade

How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core

Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

