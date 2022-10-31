Read full article on original website
South Korea stampede: Two US students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, 20, named among 153 killed in Seoul Halloween crush
AT least two American students were among the 153 people killed in the tragic stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday night. Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old college student, and Steven Blesi, also 20, died in the horrific crush, school officials and family have confirmed. At least 153 people...
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Halloween party crush death toll rises to 154
THE death toll from the Halloween street party stampede in South Korea rose to 154 yesterday. Most victims were young women unable to fight their way out of the crush after an estimated 100,000 people packed into narrow streets in capital Seoul on Saturday night. Revellers flocked to the winding...
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede
A video shows a densely packed crowd beginning to panic in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.Footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.Shouts and screams are heard throughout the crowd as partygoers are seen being pushed and shoved by the force of people.More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Seoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crush in South Korean capitalSeoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crushKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
Most Of The Itaewon Halloween Crowd Crush Victims Were People In Their 20s, South Korean Officials Said
"Most of the casualties are young people who are like our daughters and sons," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.
