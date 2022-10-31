ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Cheryl E Preston

BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea

NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"
BBC

S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'

Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
mailplus.co.uk

Halloween party crush death toll rises to 154

THE death toll from the Halloween street party stampede in South Korea rose to 154 yesterday. Most victims were young women unable to fight their way out of the crush after an estimated 100,000 people packed into narrow streets in capital Seoul on Saturday night. Revellers flocked to the winding...
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
CNN

Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
The Independent

Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’

An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
The Independent

Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede

A video shows a densely packed crowd beginning to panic in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.Footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.Shouts and screams are heard throughout the crowd as partygoers are seen being pushed and shoved by the force of people.More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Seoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crush in South Korean capitalSeoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crushKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
AFP

Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede

Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.

