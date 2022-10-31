Read full article on original website
‘Loki’ Season 2 Will Feature a Familiar Face For ’80s Fans
'Loki' Season 2 picks up where the first season left off and will include a very familiar face for fans of the 80s.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
digitalspy.com
Hugh Jackman teases Wolverine changes for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman has hinted that his character Wolverine won't be toned down for his official MCU debut. In September, it was announced that Logan would appear in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jackman teased his Wolverine will be even "angrier," dismissing the chance of a gentler version of the X-Men mutant under Disney's banner.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Marvel Studios Assembled Is Now Streaming on Disney+
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) leaving the show on Disney+ and entering an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled in order to confront the writers about the direction of her story. Now, She-Hulk has an Assembled episode of her very own! The new documentary episode is now streaming on Disney+ and takes Marvel fans behind the scenes of the "lawyer show."
NYLON
Aubrey Plaza Joins The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Remember the first couple of months of 2021, when all anyone could seemingly talk about was the completely nuts plotting of WandaVision? The first official series to materialize from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the nine-episode Disney Plus miniseries, starring Elizabeth Olsen as the titular Wanda and Paul Bettany as the titular Vision, became an inescapable phenomenon, captivating the world over and, when all was said and done, even winning three Emmys.
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
papermag.com
Gia Woods Is the Hollywood Pop Girl
Like all Hollywood gossip, there’s two sides to every story — and for Gia Woods, there’s two volumes. Heartbreak County recounts the pop star’s experiences in the City of Angels, capturing the extreme highs and lows of Los Angeles life across two releases. Where Vol. 1 scratched the surface between lust (“Next Girlfriend”) and glamour (“Fame Kills”), Vol. 2 showcases a “deeper, more raw side” to the artist. “It’s the messy, slutty party phase you go through to forget you’re hurting,” she says. “It’s sexy, but also real.”
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022
Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year. Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the...
'You can almost see tears in his eyes': Fans go wild over Henry Cavill's 'sad' interview where he spoke about 'doing the right thing' - before he announced he was leaving The Witcher
Devoted fans of The Witcher have gone into overdrive this week, after a recent interview re-surfaced of Henry Cavill just days before he announced he was leaving the hit Netflix show. In the chat, Henry, 39, seemingly referred to the show when he spoke about 'doing the right thing' on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
ComicBook
The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights
Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.
‘Black Adam’ Proves It’s Time for Edgy Superhero Movies to Die
Deep into the sodden, beige-steel milieu of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s marquee superhero debut, Black Adam and Hawkman lock eyes in a bombed-out apartment building. The pair are debating the ethics of world-saving—if it is ever okay to take a life while hunting down the primordial evils that haunt the DC universe. Black Adam is about as ancillary as a comic character can be, and Hawkman is somehow even more obscure—so how does director Jaume Collet-Serra attempt to bridge the gap and get us to invest in these minor demigods? Simple; by dusting off ol’ reliable: pure, uncut, capital-“E” edge.
Batman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Wes Borland: Danny Elfman just put on one of the most mind-bending live shows of 2022
Danny Elfman's show at the Hollywood Bowl is a dizzying, career-spanning triumph
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
ComicBook
Paris Hilton Celebrates Halloween With Sailor Moon Cosplay
The Halloween spooky season means many fans are getting to dress up as some of their favorite anime characters, and Paris Hilton has debuted her own Moon Prism Power with some special Sailor Moon cosplay for the holiday! Naoko Takeuchi's long running manga series is one of the most popular franchises of all time, and it's hard to deny just how influential to not only other creators in manga in an anime, but creators around the world as well. The main Sailor Scout herself, Usagi Tsukino, has since become a major icon among other heroes because of that widespread popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
A divisive spinoff that sat on the shelf for years only to bomb anyway averts further disaster on streaming
Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and sequel The Golden Circle fared almost identically at the box office after earning $414 million and $410 million respectively, but the critical consensus fell off a cliff. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first two outings for Taron Egerton’s Eggsy dipped from 75 percent to 50, and yet prequel spinoff The King’s Man still conspired to set an even lower bar.
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
