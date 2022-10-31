Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
kmaland.com
Restaurant switches gears and takes pork tenderloin title
WAUKON, Iowa — It didn’t take long for the customers of Lid’s Bar & Grill to believe the restaurant’s breaded pork tenderloin was one of the best in the state. And now, owners Dan and Kelly Liddiard have the hardware to prove it. The car dealership-turned...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
bleedingheartland.com
Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa
Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance
Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
Cheers! Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality Competition Show
If you were flipping through your different streaming services, you might have noticed an Iowa native on your television screen earlier this week. An Iowa distiller competed on a recent episode of 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' Described as "the ultimate booze-making competition series" the show pits brewer against brewer in the ultimate competition.
Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns
WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
Using Your Pickup Truck for This Should Be Illegal In Iowa [OPINION]
At some point in your life, you've seen someone doing this, and we need these people to stop. I was driving home from a Kwik Star in my neighborhood yesterday when I saw this, and every time I see it, it drives me absolutely nuts. I wouldn't consider myself a...
KCCI.com
Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor
Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)
First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
Abortions in Iowa drop post-Dobbs decision
Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe number of abortions performed in Iowa has declined since the Dobbs decision, a first-of-its-kind analysis finds.The big picture: The trend is likely driven by a new 24-hour abortion waiting period that became enforceable in July, said Emily Bisek, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States.Driving the news: The new report, released Oct. 28, found that 27% fewer abortions took place in Iowa during August compared to April, according to WeCount, an arm of the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.That equates to about 100 abortions, according to the report.Nationwide, the...
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
