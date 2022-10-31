ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

By Austin Franklin
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amygZ_0itMX1dv00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for what the coroner’s office called “significant natural diseases.”

Russell County: One man dead in Hurtsboro shooting

Bailey was convicted of murder in 2008 out of Lawrence County.

No evidence of trauma or foul play was found in connection with Bailey’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 5

Related
alreporter.com

Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday

An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are under arrest following a fatal shooting in Birmingham on October 22. According to Birmingham Police, 43-year-old Marcello Hopson was shot at the Chevron on 64th Street North around 10:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Hopson sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Hopson was taken to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WJTV 12

Alabama burglary suspect arrested in Perry County on drug charges

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges during a driver’s license checkpoint on Sunday, October 30. The checkpoint was conducted at Pumping Station and Morristown Road. During the checkpoint, deputies said they seized approximately six grams of what was believed to be crystal meth from 45-year-old Jason Dee […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to convenience store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last week. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD, 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested after officers obtained a warrant for first-degree robbery. On Oct. 23, officers responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County man charged with attempted murder

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Tuscaloosa County on October 27. According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Overland Road in Duncanville on reports of a person stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to DCH for treatment […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail

A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar

A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy