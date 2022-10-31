Read full article on original website
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight
(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Chair of the Iowa Democrat party reacts to Trump in Sioux City
According to politico's predictions, many of Iowa's midterm races are likely to end with Republicans claiming victory, especially the races for Governor and U.S Senate.
Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares?
The news that former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa amid a list of battleground states in the week before the midterm elections inspired puzzled concern from some and glee from others. The gleeful weren’t all Republicans, and those expressing anxiety weren’t all Democrats. There have been a lot of questions: Trump […] The post Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
NEVER Shower During a Thunderstorm if You Live in Iowa
If you've lived in Iowa for any length of time, you're probably aware of just how brutal thunderstorms can be. Obviously, it's important to take precautions until the storm passes, but you may be surprised to know that those precautions include not showering during the storm. But why is it...
Iowa must permit school districts to require masks in some cases, court rules; Iowa to appeal
Iowa school districts must consider medically sensitive students' requests to require mask wearing of those around them, notwithstanding a state law that banned school mask mandates, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The decision by Judge Robert Pratt comes in a suit filed by several families challenging Iowa's pandemic-era law, which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in May 2021, banning school districts and local governments from mandating mask wearing. The plaintiffs are parents of children with chronic health conditions...
Iowa distributes thousands of naloxone kits to businesses and schools
The Iowa Department of Public Health has handed out thousands of free naloxone kits across the state since starting a new community program in February.Why it matters: In 2021, there were 258 opioid-related deaths in Iowa, up from 213 in 2020 and 157 in 2019, according to the department.But that number would be much higher if Naloxone did not become prevalent in recent years, according to a report by the IDPH.Naloxone is a rapid-working medicine that reverses an overdose by "ejecting" opioids from receptor sites on the brain.Flashback: Iowa launched a new initiative in February that provides naloxone spray kits to certain businesses, organizations and schools that request them.Eligible places include gas stations, restaurants, bars, libraries, event venues and community service providers.It's funded through the State Opioid Response Grant.By the numbers: As of the beginning of October, IDPH has passed out 2,385 kits.758 kits have been sent to 145 businesses and organizations.Six schools have received 27 kits. 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel locations have gotten 1,600 kits.How to get naloxone: People can get free naloxone for their homes without a prescription. Participating pharmacies across the state can be found here.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"
"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock. The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya’s most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, according to the report’s authors.
