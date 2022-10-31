ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Florida man sold LSD to 11-year-old girl, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. — Investigators said that when they arrested a man accused of selling drugs to a child, he had more than 100 prescription pills and other drugs with him.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies arrested Gabriel Derylak, 19, after an investigation showed he drove to an 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and LSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIXqq_0itMWBqf00

Deputies said they were called to the girl’s home on July 29 because the child was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined she was experiencing the effects of LSD.

Investigators said they used digital evidence to determine that Derylak provided the drugs to the child, and charged him with sale of a controlled substance, the sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device, WFLA reported.

Deputies said in the news release that they arrested Derylak Wednesday, and found him in possession of 163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil and drug sales paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2tKh_0itMWBqf00

The drugs were taken to a laboratory to be tested.

Derylak was taken to the Sarasota County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in custody after police say he took a woman’s credit card and resisted arrest after being stopped Tuesday morning. Sarasota Police say officers were called to Pershing Avenue and Martin Luther King Way after a woman called to say her credit card had been stolen.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
niceville.com

Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple

FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Horrific Florida crash leaves 5 dead, including 1-year-old

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a devastating crash that left five people dead in Hillsborough County. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a collision involving an SUV, a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Bomb threat causes evacuation at Holmes beach resort

HOLMES BEACH – Police aren’t sure whether Bobby Entrekin is a disgruntled former guest, employee or even the name of a real person, but a man going by this name called in a bomb threat Saturday, Oct. 22 that resulted in the evacuation of everyone at the White Sands Beach Resort.
HOLMES BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run

Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
135K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy