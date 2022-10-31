Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Times News
Pennsylvania court: Ballots in undated envelopes won’t count
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed county boards...
Times News
PA House 122nd Legislative District
Carbon County’s representative in the state House of Representatives will be decided on the General Election on Tuesday. Rep. Doyle Heffley, a Republican who has served in the House since 2011, and Richard Kost, the Democratic challenger, are the candidates. Following redistricting after the 2020 Census, all of the...
Times News
Disgusted with GOP FOR using disability against fetterman
I am appalled and disgusted how Republicans are trying to use John Fetterman’s handicap against him. For example, a recent letter in your newspaper said Fetterman can’t comprehend what’s going on if he has to use closed captioning. I take that as a statement putting down a handicapped person, saying if you have a physical handicap, you have a comprehension problem.
Times News
Letter to the editor: Oz can’t be trusted
Mehmet Oz retains dual US–Turkey citizenship, maintains real estate holdings in Turkey, and has an endorsement deal with Turkey’s national airline. He voted in Turkey’s 2018 presidential election, which re-elected Erdogan, a dictator obsessed with power and wealth. Oz says he’ll renounce his Turkish citizenship if he wins. (Remember Trump telling us he’d release his tax returns if he won?)
Times News
Susan Wild Will Save Social Security
Many people in our community depend on programs like Social Security and Medicare. You might not know this, but the GOP in Congress has been trying to cut these programs. This is very irresponsible, and I know that most people in our communities would disagree with this kind of proposal.
Comments / 0