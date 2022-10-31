Read full article on original website
Could Andrew Body and Texas Southern Take Down Goliath, Jackson State?
Could Texas Southern and Andrew Body defeat the offensive and defensive "Goliath" called Jackson State?
Bryan, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Bryan High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Memorial HS tennis duo Chase Scholtz, Sofia Mazzucato
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is featuring not one, but TWO athletes: Memorial High School tennis duo Chase Scholtz and Sofia Mazzucato. The pair are unbeaten in both singles and doubles this season and are ranked No. 1. “They’re overall really good kids,...
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Heights HS Volleyball standout Austyn Lanclos
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Heights High School Volleyball standout Austyn Lanclos. The Heights HS senior does it all on the court as a co-captain of the team while sporting a 4.6 GPA -- she’s at the top 6% of the class.
No. 3 Houston brings star power into opener with N. Colorado
Third-ranked Houston went to the Final Four two seasons ago and the Elite Eight last season and unveils perhaps the
