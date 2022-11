The Patterson Family Foundation, a foundation supporting the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson, focuses on providing funding opportunities for rural communities through healthcare, education, and economic development. The $50,000 investment is earmarked for the North Central Missouri College campus in Savannah, MO, for expanded rural education opportunities in healthcare fields to include radiologic technology, surgical technology, sonography, and nursing.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO