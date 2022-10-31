ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Pond problems in The Woodlands; Residents say pond water levels are dropping fast

THE WOODLANDS – Some residents in The Woodlands have been watching the ponds in their neighborhood recede for months. They say the Woodlands Township is dragging its feet and not addressing the issue head-on. “Well, they’re not addressing the fact that the levels are continuing to look deplorable,” notes Wilde Creek resident, Larry Taylor. “It’s quite unnerving and disheartening.”
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Next front could bring threat of severe weather to Houston-area

HOUSTON - Strong to severe storms will be possible across much of the central plains/south Thursday-early Saturday. While timing/impacts will vary by location, here's what to expect in southeast Texas. Throughout the day Friday, rain/storm chances will be on the rise. A line of strong to severe storms, with the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years

Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Rebuilding Together Houston’ pushing to save homes in Third Ward

HOUSTON – A Houston-based community revitalization program is helping seniors in the historic Third Ward make needed repairs to stay in their homes. Mary Banks began dancing for joy Thursday when Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH), HP and other partners helped her revitalize her again home. The 76-year-old lives in...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy