Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Earnings Outlook For Franchise Group

Franchise Group FRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Franchise Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71. Franchise Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Hayward Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Hayward Holdings HAYW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Markets Brace For Fed Rate Update, Here's How To Play It

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI traded at 4.8 times its average daily call volume on Monday. There were buyers of 25,655 of the November 100 calls at an average price of 45 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned....
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings

Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
A Preview Of Telephone and Data's Earnings

Telephone and Data TDS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Telephone and Data will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Telephone and Data bulls will hope to hear the company...
Compass Pathways's Earnings Outlook

Compass Pathways CMPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Compass Pathways will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.65. Compass Pathways bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Pros Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

Pros Holdings PRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pros Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Pros Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Akero Therapeutics Director Trades Company's Stock

Seth Loring Harrison, Director at Akero Therapeutics AKRO, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Harrison sold 44,103 shares of Akero Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $1,777,829.
The end of the line for Credit Suisse

Up until this week, Credit Suisse could credibly lay claim to being a bulge-bracket bank, alongside maybe eight others in the world. It might have been a troubled bank, but it was huge, and tried to offer a full menu of financial services to its customers. Why it matters: Now,...

