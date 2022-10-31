Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Franchise Group
Franchise Group FRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Franchise Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71. Franchise Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
In October, Stocks Soared. Is the Bear Market Dead?
Historically, a boffo 10th month of the year for the Dow has led to even more outsized returns going forward.
Analyst Ratings for Hayward Holdings
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Hayward Holdings HAYW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Markets Brace For Fed Rate Update, Here's How To Play It
On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI traded at 4.8 times its average daily call volume on Monday. There were buyers of 25,655 of the November 100 calls at an average price of 45 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned....
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Benzinga
A Preview Of Telephone and Data's Earnings
Telephone and Data TDS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Telephone and Data will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Telephone and Data bulls will hope to hear the company...
Compass Pathways's Earnings Outlook
Compass Pathways CMPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Compass Pathways will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.65. Compass Pathways bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Pros Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
Pros Holdings PRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pros Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Pros Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Akero Therapeutics Director Trades Company's Stock
Seth Loring Harrison, Director at Akero Therapeutics AKRO, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Harrison sold 44,103 shares of Akero Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $1,777,829.
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
The end of the line for Credit Suisse
Up until this week, Credit Suisse could credibly lay claim to being a bulge-bracket bank, alongside maybe eight others in the world. It might have been a troubled bank, but it was huge, and tried to offer a full menu of financial services to its customers. Why it matters: Now,...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Congresswoman Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years. Congresswomen Manning’s spouse filed a purchase order of between $1,000 to $15,000 shares of AbbVie for $142.24 per share. Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades.
Business Insider
The Fed is about to 'downshift' and weaker earnings don't matter to stocks, says top Evercore strategist
The Federal Reserve is about to "downshift," and the market is adjusting, according Evercore's top strategist. Julian Emanuel also told Bloomberg on Tuesday that earnings don't matter that much for stocks. "I don't want to call it 'pause' ... but we know the trajectory is gonna change, and the market...
Comments / 0