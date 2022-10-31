ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Crash on I-5 sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 6:45pm on Thursday, November 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Slater Road interchange due to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News it was a 2-car crash...
Man wanted in connection to murder arrested in manure bog outside Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – A second person has been arrested in connection with a Bellingham murder last month. Bellingham Police said that the victim, 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack, had planned to rob the shooting suspect along with 26-year-old Darian Polee of Ferndale. Polee knew that the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Roberts, would...
Details released about Monday’s search for a subject near Slater Road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following information regarding why there was a large multi-agency law enforcement presence on and around Slater Road east of Haxton Way after 1pm on Monday, October 31st. According to Murphy, probable cause had been...
Police release identity of man killed at Bellingham Halloween party

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have released the identify the man who was killed at a Halloween Party over the weekend. Police says 21-year-old Xyrone March-Walker of Ferndale was fatally shot by 22-year-old Brian Pantoja following an altercation on E. Myrtle St. on Friday night, October 28th. Pantoja faces...
WWU announces new chief of police

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – After a national search, Western Washington University announced their new chief of police on Monday, October 31st. Katryne Potts, who joins Western from Augusta University, brings 22 years of law-enforcement experience to the position. Potts will replace former Chief Cliff Cook, who took over an interim...
UPDATED: Thornton Street overpass girders scheduled to arrive and traffic impacts are expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — A Whatcom News reader sent a news tip about 120-foot-long girders for the Thornton Street overpass project arriving early next week. According to the tip, which has been confirmed by City of Ferndale staff, the 11 large girders are expected to begin arriving Monday morning, November 7th and continue arriving through Wednesday. 3 are expected to arrive Monday morning, 3 more Tuesday morning and 5 on Wednesday.
County to receive up to $25.4M to save lives ravaged by the opioid crisis

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 1, 2022—Snohomish County is set to receive up to $25.4 million from a resolution with the three largest distributors of prescription opioids. Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in 2021 after rejecting a national settlement. In Ferguson’s announcement, Washington state will receive a maximum of $518 million — $46 million more than the state would have received in the settlement — with the initial funds being distributed on Dec. 1.
Whatcom County rifle range closed for lead contamination clean-up

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County’s Plantation Rifle Range is now closed while the Parks and Recreation Department works to limit lead contamination in nearby waterways. The layout of the range allows bullets to land in a nearby wetland and a salmon bearing stream that feeds Lake Samish. Tests...
Skagit County auditor refutes voter fraud claims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Election officials in Skagit County are refuting a recent report sent to their office from county Republicans. KING 5 reports that representatives from the “Skagit Voter Integrity Project” have been sending alleged voter fraud evidence to Skagit County Elections since September 2021. Documents,...
