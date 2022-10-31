Read full article on original website
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Heights HS Volleyball standout Austyn Lanclos
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Heights High School Volleyball standout Austyn Lanclos. The Heights HS senior does it all on the court as a co-captain of the team while sporting a 4.6 GPA -- she’s at the top 6% of the class.
We Talking Playoffs?: First-round set for some; Final Spots Clinched This Week
It’s that time of the year again, the Texas High School playoffs are a week away. Now that most districts are locked in, we check out some potential Class 6A first-round matchups. We also see who needs big wins this week to secure there spot in the first round.
