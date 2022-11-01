Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again.

A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge.

This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m.

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was driving a Freightliner truck with an empty trailer eastbound towards the city of Syracuse.

Clarke’s destination was Syracuse and was using a GPS to get there.

Clarke was taken to Upstate Hospital and sustained minor injuries, mostly body pain, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office says Clarke was issued a traffic ticket for not following a traffic control device and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Salina Court on November 10 at 5 p.m.

