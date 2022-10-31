Read full article on original website
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 in Clayton County reopens after fatal crash
Only one lane of I-75 North is open in Clayton County after a fatal crash early Friday morning.
Traffic shift on Spout Springs Road in Hall County
The final construction phase to complete the concrete medians on Spout Springs Road in Hall County will include a traffic shift starting on Friday. The lanes on Spout Springs Road will shift to the outside lanes Friday morning at 9 a.m., according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. This will enable both eastbound and westbound lanes to travel the permanent configuration from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle.
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”
Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, October 27, several elected officials from Georgia, Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta gathered at Digital Ignition to celebrate the official naming of “The Technology Corridor.”
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
Forsyth County road projects touted at 2022 transportation summit
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a mile from the nearly completed Ga. 400 and Ga. 369 interchange, hundreds of business and government leaders gathered at Browns Bridge Church for the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit Oct. 13. Hosted each year by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce to...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Penwood Place, where there were multiple officers and law enforcement vehicles and crime scene...
16-Year-Old Died In A Car Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
Officials responded to a car crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Mullinax road. According to the authorities, a 17-year-old was riding an SUV when it approached a curve and hit a curb. The driver over-corrected and lost control of his vehicle.
16-year-old killed in crash near Forsyth County high school
A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County.
16-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
According to the Gwinnett County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Gwinnett County. Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old cheerleader died due to the motor vehicle accident.
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
Man's date accused of stealing his truck, leading Coweta County deputies on 100 mph+ chase
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is accused of stealing her date's RAM truck and leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Coweta County, according to a report from the sheriff's office. It happened last Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. when a man called 911 to report his truck had...
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
21-year-old charged with DUI in crash that killed Gwinnett cheerleader booked into jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Days after the death of a Mill Creek High School student in a car accident, the driver of that car has been booked into Gwinnett County Jail. The Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, of Buford, died in the accident the night before.
Mom of 2 dead, good Samaritan loses leg after driver slams into crash scene
ATLANTA — A mother of two was killed and the good Samaritan who tried to help her lost his leg after a driver slammed into a crash scene on the interstate. Now, the man who lost his leg is wondering why no one has been charged in the deadly crash.
