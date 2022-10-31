ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

cougcenter.com

Stanford feels like another inflection point for WSU

Sports seasons have ebbs and flows, and this has certainly been a time of ebbing for the Washington State Cougars, owners of a three-game losing streak that has seen their record plummet from its high-water mark of 4-1 a month ago. The Cougs achieved that fourth win with a comfortable...
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Photo Gallery: WSU falls to Utah, 21-17

The Washington State Cougars (4-4 overall, 1-4 conference) came out of their bye week looking to turn the corner after dropping two straight games, but they again fell short, this time to the No. 14 Utah Utes (6-2, 4-1) in Pullman, 21-17. After the Oregon loss last month, I predicted that it was “the type of loss that can cause ripples down the road...” and that is starting to look like a reality. Questionable play calling and an anemic offense have plagued WSU in the month of October, and time is running short to right the ship.
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Cougar basketball set to host ZZU Mania tonight in Bohler Gym

November has arrived... And that means that basketball season is (nearly) here. Over the weekend, the WSU women tipped off their campaign with an exhibition win at home over Westmont. The Cougar men won’t get the luxury of a practice game before tipping off on Monday against Texas State. What they will get, however, is a chance to join the WSU women later tonight for the annual ZZU Mania celebration.
PULLMAN, WA
KTVU FOX 2

These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations

OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
OAKLAND, CA
Berkeleyan Online

UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world

For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues. A letter sent out to students and parents on Tuesday from one of the teachers, said: "We love...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crackdown at SF Safeway following shooting of security guard

SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. DeOndre Walker, the guard, was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. when he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested but Walker said he doesn't feel safe working at that store.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
OAKLAND, CA

