The Washington State Cougars (4-4 overall, 1-4 conference) came out of their bye week looking to turn the corner after dropping two straight games, but they again fell short, this time to the No. 14 Utah Utes (6-2, 4-1) in Pullman, 21-17. After the Oregon loss last month, I predicted that it was “the type of loss that can cause ripples down the road...” and that is starting to look like a reality. Questionable play calling and an anemic offense have plagued WSU in the month of October, and time is running short to right the ship.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO