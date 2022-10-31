Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school.

Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm.

The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff.

Rockford Police have not announced charges in the incident.

