Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
Police responded to serious I-57 crash, highway open again
Update at 11:31 a.m. All lanes of I-57 have reopened. Update at 9:11 a.m. Vehicles from the incident have been moved, however traffic continues to be heavy at the site of the crash in the northbound lanes. Traffic is being routed onto the University Avenue Exit off of I-57 northbound. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, stealing $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
dailyeasternnews.com
Two-vehicle accident on Division, Madison intersection results no injuries
On Thursday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a car accident on the intersection of Division St. and Madison Ave. in Charleston. Airbags were deployed and both vehicles were towed from the accident. No individuals were transported to a hospital via ambulance from the accident. Charleston Police Department and Charleston...
North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
Herald & Review
Passenger dies after vehicle collides with Decatur man's truck, police report
CHAMPAIGN — State Police said a Decatur truck driver refused medical attention after he was involved in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 57 northbound near Champaign that resulted in the death of a Cicero man. A news release said the fatally injured man, aged 23, was a passenger...
wlds.com
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
wnns.com
23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market Moves Into Historic Union Station for Winter
Springfield, IL – The 23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market, presented by HSHS St. John’s Hospital, is wrapped up and now moves to a new winter schedule and back to Historic Union Station from November – April. The market will be expanding the usual winter market dates and adding popular programs from the summer months like Link Match and the Power of Produce (POP) Club!
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt in van-school bus crash north of the Twin-Cities
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) - Two people in a van that collided with a First Student Unit 5 school bus on Pipeline Road southeast of Hudson were taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. McLean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Haynes said the van’s two occupants, both adults, did not have life threatening injuries.
State Police: One dead in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Tremont veteran fuses legacy of fishing, family to honor wife
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Lee Kerr is no stranger to the intricate art of fishing. “I am at peace on the water. I’m out with nature,” he said. “I mean, I can be out there just floating and not even fishing and just enjoying the peace and quiet, seeing ducks and geese land. It’s my happy spot.”
Herald & Review
Decatur's Trees on the Tees tickets go on sale
DECATUR — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, A Festival with a Twist. The event showcases evergreen trees decorated for the holidays by various business and organizations lining a trail through Hickory Point Golf Course.
Herald & Review
Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County. He was...
wglt.org
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
A valuable cache of 1,500-plus Lincoln artifacts that were part of a multimillion-dollar acquisition 15 years ago was trucked away this week from the Springfield Lincoln museum that had housed them — with no plans of bringing them back. It’s the latest by-product of an acrimonious relationship between the...
newschannel20.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
Comments / 0