Steve Poftak, the General Manager of MBTA, announced his resignation from the agency this week, which he said would be effective Jan. 3, 2023. As RT&S reported on Oct. 18 and Oct. 21, the agency has been blasted by critics, alleging poor leadership, particularly around safety issues. Our Oct. 21 report said “On Boston Public Radio earlier this week, [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren [D-Mass.] said the next governor of the state needed to remove top officials [of MBTA]. She said the problem is management and noted the state could not keep pouring money in and not hold management accountable.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO