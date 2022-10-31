Read full article on original website
Related
Newton County's misappropriated ARPA funds could exceed $187,000
COVINGTON — The amount of questionable rental assistance distributed from Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could exceed $187,000. A consultant helping the county navigate distribution of its millions in ARPA funding told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the Salvation Army would be returning at least that much to the county. The Covington Salvation Army had been under contract with the county to screen and qualify tenants eligible for rent assistance.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office participates in the 3rd Annual National Faith and Blue Weekend
COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in continual partnership with local municipalities and places of worship, recently participated in the 3rd Annual National Faith and Blue Weekend Oct. 7-9. Faith and Blue is a nationwide initiative that builds bridges between communities through activities jointly hosted by places of worship and law enforcement agencies.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Silva Art Inc have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code 711510. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 970 Milstead Avenue, N.E., Conyers, Georgia 30012-4526 and its initial registered agent at such address is Frank T. Smith. 907-85766 11/2 9 2022.
Rockdale County enters into agreement with Newton County 911 to limit emergency response time, enhance safety for law and fire personnels
CONYERS — An agreement to assist law enforcement and fire personnel with response times as they move between county lines was a topic for discussion during the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners voting session last week. The BOC voted unanimously to enter into an agreement to develop radio interoperability...
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office holding 2nd Thanksgiving giveaway
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will hold their 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 10....
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO.
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO. 2022-CV-2451 VS. IN REM ____770-957-1065 0.135 acres of land; and RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 25th day of October, 2022; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $55,900.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32-3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A; FOR DESCRIPTION This 27th day of October, 2022. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 0013628 COUNTY: Rockdale County PARCEL NO.: 161 REQUIRED R/W: 0.135 acres of land; PROPERTY OWNERS: RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 215 of Land District 10 of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: REQUIRED RIGHT OF WAY (5,877.78 SF or 0.135 acres) BEGINNING at a point 48.01 feet right of and opposite Station 291+39.98 on the construction centerline of SR 162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence northwesterly 163.17 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 2907.73 feet and a chord distance of 163.15 feet on a bearing of N 3°34'05.2" W) to the point 44.69 feet right of and opposite station 293+00.37 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 8.33 feet to a point 53.00 feet right of and opposite station 292+99.96 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 31.84 feet to a point 84.80 feet right of and opposite station 292+98.45 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 1°08'38.5" E a distance of 158.62 feet to a point 81.25 feet right of and opposite station 291+44.57 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 61°43'15.2" E a distance of 8.89 feet to a point 89.02 feet right of and opposite station 291+40.39 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 88°42'44.1" W a distance of 41.01 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.135 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised in regard to this specific tract of land: Sheet Nos. 39 and 40 on August 11, 2021, and Sheet No. 121 on May 7, 2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. 905-85883 11/2 9 2022.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility
Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
Portraits of Native American leaders at State Capitol tell story of Georgia's indigenous history
ATLANTA — Almost two centuries of American history line the walls at the Georgia State Capitol. Portraits honoring past leaders offer a glimpse into the state's history and how Georgians in the past choose to honor them. Within the almost 300 portraits, sculptures, and other memorials that make up...
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
Newton County Sheriff's Office awarded H.E.A.T. grant
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has announced that the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant for the federal 2023 Fiscal Year. The grant, referred to as a H.E.A.T. grant, will total $325,889.70 for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:. • Elizabeth Anne Smith, 41, East College Street, Jackson; restricted license violation, failure to drive on...
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Piedmont Newton Hospital to host ‘Wave of Light’ Ceremony for pregnancy, infant loss
COVINGTON — Piedmont Newton Hospital will host a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. to remember all pregnancy losses and babies gone too soon. Attendees will receive a candle to light in their memory. Members of the public are invited to attend the event. “We...
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Hubert Leon Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Clarice Jean Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 3102 Woodchuck WAY Conyers GA 30094 This 17 day of October, 2022. 908-85553, 11/2,9,16,23,2022.
DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
Sheriff Babb: Thieves stole $162,194 from 36 church mailboxes across Fayette; 6 of 17 suspects arrested
Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have uncovered a ring of thieves from Texas that stole checks from 36 churches in Fayette County, and from churches across 14 states. With six now in custody, the checks stolen from Fayette County totaled $162,192, while the total from the multi-state haul was $1.5 million.
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
DeKalb police officers awarded for heroism amid officer shortages in department
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne recently spoke exclusively with three DeKalb County police officers about their heroism and hard work. Special victims unit detective Gregory Moore, Officer Deandre Brown and officer Kimberly James all won awards as the county deals with a list of issues, including a severe workforce shortage and recruiting.
