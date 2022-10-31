Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
whcuradio.com
Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
whcuradio.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
whcuradio.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
NewsChannel 36
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
14850.com
Injury victim airlifted Wednesday night is in stable condition, police say
The injury victim whose transport we alerted you to on Wednesday night is in stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. Officers responded to a parking lot outside the Rhine House just after 11pm Wednesday night to discover a man had been struck by a motor vehicle, and was bleeding and unconscious.
whcuradio.com
Bike share program to launch in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bike share program is coming to Ithaca. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and maximize carbon-free mobility. City Transportation Engineer Erin Cuddihy says the Planning Department is spending $50,000 to buy bikes. The program is set to launch on Wednesday. In other Ithaca...
Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
whcuradio.com
Two burglaries reported at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police say two burglaries have been reported at Ruth Bader Ginsberg Hall. One student told campus police money was taken from their room between October 20 and November 1. The other reportedly occurred between October 28 and 29 when someone allegedly stole clothes, credit cards, and cash.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
whcuradio.com
IPD: Man hit by car last night, in stable condition
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering this morning from injuries after police say he was struck by a car last night. Ithaca Police say the unnamed man was bleeding and unconscious when officers arrived at a parking lot in the 600 block of West Seneca Street shortly after 11 o’clock last night. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
Street Addiction in Binghamton
The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home
No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
Inmates attack officers at Romulus correctional facility
ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two separate inmate attacks left four officers injured at the maximum-security correctional facility in Romulus last week. One of the injured officers was sent to the Cayuga Medical Center for treatment of eye and facial injuries. The first attack happened on Wednesday, October 26 when an inmate, convicted of Attempted Murder […]
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca accepting bids for Cass Park project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bids are open for a project in the City of Ithaca. The Department of Public Works is accepting sealed bids for the Cass Park Pool Liner and Gutter Replacement Project. If you’re interested, bring yours to Scott Andrew at the Office of the City Controller by 2:00 p.m. on November 29th. More details are available.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County woman charged for Walmart crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A woman from the Town of Taylor faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart at 819 Bennie Road on Sunday for a theft complaint. They say 32-year-old Kristen French swapped pricing barcodes on some merchandise with barcodes of lesser value, took some items without paying, and did so in the presence of a child. She was charged with a felony for falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She will appear in Town of Cortlandville Court at 11:00 a.m. on November 28th.
Comments / 0