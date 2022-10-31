ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whcuradio.com

Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland to end blue bag trash system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Injury victim airlifted Wednesday night is in stable condition, police say

The injury victim whose transport we alerted you to on Wednesday night is in stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. Officers responded to a parking lot outside the Rhine House just after 11pm Wednesday night to discover a man had been struck by a motor vehicle, and was bleeding and unconscious.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Bike share program to launch in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bike share program is coming to Ithaca. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and maximize carbon-free mobility. City Transportation Engineer Erin Cuddihy says the Planning Department is spending $50,000 to buy bikes. The program is set to launch on Wednesday. In other Ithaca...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Two burglaries reported at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police say two burglaries have been reported at Ruth Bader Ginsberg Hall. One student told campus police money was taken from their room between October 20 and November 1. The other reportedly occurred between October 28 and 29 when someone allegedly stole clothes, credit cards, and cash.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Man hit by car last night, in stable condition

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering this morning from injuries after police say he was struck by a car last night. Ithaca Police say the unnamed man was bleeding and unconscious when officers arrived at a parking lot in the 600 block of West Seneca Street shortly after 11 o’clock last night. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
CORTLAND, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Town of Maine Home

No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
MAINE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Inmates attack officers at Romulus correctional facility

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two separate inmate attacks left four officers injured at the maximum-security correctional facility in Romulus last week. One of the injured officers was sent to the Cayuga Medical Center for treatment of eye and facial injuries. The first attack happened on Wednesday, October 26 when an inmate, convicted of Attempted Murder […]
ROMULUS, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca accepting bids for Cass Park project

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bids are open for a project in the City of Ithaca. The Department of Public Works is accepting sealed bids for the Cass Park Pool Liner and Gutter Replacement Project. If you’re interested, bring yours to Scott Andrew at the Office of the City Controller by 2:00 p.m. on November 29th. More details are available.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County woman charged for Walmart crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A woman from the Town of Taylor faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart at 819 Bennie Road on Sunday for a theft complaint. They say 32-year-old Kristen French swapped pricing barcodes on some merchandise with barcodes of lesser value, took some items without paying, and did so in the presence of a child. She was charged with a felony for falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She will appear in Town of Cortlandville Court at 11:00 a.m. on November 28th.

