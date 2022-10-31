Read full article on original website
Forsberg, Duchene lead Predators to 4-1 win over Flames
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which had lost seven of eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against San Jose in Prague. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.
Senators are up for sale, buyer must keep team in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators are on the market. The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment said Friday a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL club. The board retained Galatioto Sports Partners, a firm specializing in the sports finance and advisory business, as its financial adviser.
Reinhart scores in SO as Panthers beat Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots.
Kuzmenko has first hat trick, Canucks beat Ducks 8-5
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko had three goals and an assist in his first NHL hat trick as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-5 Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist, and J.T. Miller...
Devils rally to beat Oilers 4-3 for fifth straight win
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves.
Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game would be his last.
Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night. The Hurricanes won the shootout 2-1.
Offseason moves by Eagles GM Howie Roseman set up 8-0 start
When the Philadelphia Eagles left Tampa Bay following a playoff loss last January, they looked like they didn’t belong on the field with the Buccaneers and the NFL’s elite teams. Now, they’re the only unbeaten club in football.
Boston Fans Will Love This Impressive Stat About Jayson Tatum's Hot Start
If you're a Boston Celtics fan, you certainly have loved what you've seen so far this season from Jayson Tatum. The 24-year-old seems to have somehow taken an even higher leap so far to open his sixth career season and through seven games is averaging career-highs in points (30.1), rebounds (8.0), ...
Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead. Buoyed by...
Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn't repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first...
Four players inactive and DE Young will not play vs. Vikings
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders announced on Friday wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) will be out against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This will be the fifth game Dotson’s missed in nine weeks and the second consecutive […]
