EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO