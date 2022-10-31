ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waller, TX

cw39.com

Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years

Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Next front could bring threat of severe weather to Houston-area

HOUSTON - Strong to severe storms will be possible across much of the central plains/south Thursday-early Saturday. While timing/impacts will vary by location, here's what to expect in southeast Texas. Throughout the day Friday, rain/storm chances will be on the rise. A line of strong to severe storms, with the...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

This is the most expensive single-family home in Houston MLS history

A home in Houston has broken the record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Houston MLS history. The home, located at 120 Carnarvon Drive, sits on nearly 27,000 square feet of land surrounded by gardens inspired by the gardens at Versailles. The six bedroom mansion also includes seven full baths, nine half-baths, multiple kitchens, a gym and spa, and ample space for indoor and outdoor entertainment. The property sold for over $20 million.
HOUSTON, TX

