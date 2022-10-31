Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of DistinctionCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Related
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
Texas spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world's favorite foods.
cw39.com
Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
theleadernews.com
Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years
Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?
HOUSTON – Question: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?. Answer: Here is a statement the Harris County Toll Road Authority provided regarding the progress on the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge Program:. “The project reached a milestone a few weeks...
Houston Chronicle
Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Caught on Camera: Driver collides with deer on Will Clayton Pkwy in northeast Harris County
In typical deer fashion, a deer decided to cross a busy street as soon as cars were coming and it was caught on camera, shown below (It is not too gory, but viewer discretion is advised).
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old Katy woman who illegally smuggled spider monkey into US pleads guilty, US Attorney says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A 20-year-old Katy resident has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States and fleeing from officers, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Savannah Nicole Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without first declaring and invoicing it and...
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
fox26houston.com
Next front could bring threat of severe weather to Houston-area
HOUSTON - Strong to severe storms will be possible across much of the central plains/south Thursday-early Saturday. While timing/impacts will vary by location, here's what to expect in southeast Texas. Throughout the day Friday, rain/storm chances will be on the rise. A line of strong to severe storms, with the...
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
Houston Agent Magazine
This is the most expensive single-family home in Houston MLS history
A home in Houston has broken the record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Houston MLS history. The home, located at 120 Carnarvon Drive, sits on nearly 27,000 square feet of land surrounded by gardens inspired by the gardens at Versailles. The six bedroom mansion also includes seven full baths, nine half-baths, multiple kitchens, a gym and spa, and ample space for indoor and outdoor entertainment. The property sold for over $20 million.
Comments / 1