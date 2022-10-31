Gunman sentenced in Page Drive shooting

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man who shot two people last January, including a Wichita County District Clerk employee, and was caught after a three-hour manhunt off Windthorst Road, is sentenced to prison.

Angel Medina pleaded guilty in 30th District Court, two weeks before his trial was to begin.

He received a 40-year sentence for one aggravated assault charge and three 20-year sentences for three other aggravated assault charges related to multiple shots fired at people on Page Drive near Sheppard Air Force Base on January 31, 2022.

As part of Medina’s plea deal, numerous other charges were dismissed. His four sentences will be served concurrently.

The clerk’s office employee suffered a gunshot wound near her spine that damaged several organs. Reports were that Medina is the father of the woman’s granddaughter. Police had been to the house about an hour before the shooting for a disturbance caused by Medina. Witnesses said Medina returned to the house and fired multiple shots from his car at the house where people were gathered and a vehicle occupied by the male victim. That victim suffered minor wounds.

Medina was arrested after a two-and-a-half-hour manhunt in a neighborhood off Windthorst Road. He was jailed on multiple charges and just under $3 million in bonds.

