ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Gunman sentenced in Page Drive shooting

By Courtney Delaney
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frAz7_0itMSWzq00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man who shot two people last January, including a Wichita County District Clerk employee, and was caught after a three-hour manhunt off Windthorst Road, is sentenced to prison.

Angel Medina pleaded guilty in 30th District Court, two weeks before his trial was to begin.

Manhunt underway for Page Drive shooting suspect

He received a 40-year sentence for one aggravated assault charge and three 20-year sentences for three other aggravated assault charges related to multiple shots fired at people on Page Drive near Sheppard Air Force Base on January 31, 2022.

As part of Medina’s plea deal, numerous other charges were dismissed. His four sentences will be served concurrently.

Page Drive shooting suspect indicted on 7 charges

The clerk’s office employee suffered a gunshot wound near her spine that damaged several organs. Reports were that Medina is the father of the woman’s granddaughter. Police had been to the house about an hour before the shooting for a disturbance caused by Medina. Witnesses said Medina returned to the house and fired multiple shots from his car at the house where people were gathered and a vehicle occupied by the male victim. That victim suffered minor wounds.

Medina was arrested after a two-and-a-half-hour manhunt in a neighborhood off Windthorst Road. He was jailed on multiple charges and just under $3 million in bonds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Mister Williams gets prison sentence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was given 10 years probation for running over his wife’s father with her van in 2018 has had the probation revoked for additional arrests and charges. Mister Williams, 27, was convicted for four of the charges today, November 3, 2022. He was charged with four counts of child […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend. Officers were called to the intersection of Humphreys and Juarez streets around 8:43 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. The victim reportedly told officers that he was stabbed by his...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Crickett pleads guilty, Whiskey’s case still pending

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One half of an alleged robbery/shoplifting couple pleaded guilty to one of her charges while her husband’s robbery charge is pending. Crickett Davis pleaded guilty to a theft at Home Depot in February for a 5 year probated sentence. She still has an unresolved charge of resisting arrest at another store.She […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Teen arrested in connection to fatal August crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold. 18-year-old Mulvany faces one count of 1st-degree manslaughter. According to court documents, Mulvany was driving between 78.5 miles per hour to 108 miles per hour while traveling northbound...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

3-year-old’s death being investigated by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Plea deals offered to Wood murder defendants

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With one murder defendant now in prison serving a 50-year sentence, plea deals are now on the table for the remaining three. The Wichita County District Attorney has sent the plea offers to attorneys for William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn for their charges of the horrific beating murder of […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man was hospitalized after he reportedly crashed his motorcycle Wednesday night. According to Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer, Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Wednesday, Nov 2, emergency crews responded to State Highway 240 for a crash. Buesing said the victim was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when […]
ELECTRA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Noel Martin murder trial: Closing arguments begin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Closing arguments began Monday morning in the 78th District Court in the murder trial of Noel Martin. Martin, 33, is accused of shooting his next-door neighbor, Martin Jones twice in the abdomen on Oct. 9, 2021, at a trailer park off Airport Drive. Jones died in the hospital several days later. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police: ‘He stole the kitchen sink, too’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls burglar with 25 arrests gets a new charge for allegedly stealing several items, including the kitchen sink. According to the arrest report, on Sept. 9, 2022, JMCP Property Investments called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a burglary at one of their rental properties on Avenue N. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy