How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning. Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.
WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother
Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Honor Sister Loretta Lynn with Performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Peggy Sue Wright and Crystal Gayle honored their sister, the late country music legend Loretta Lynn during a special performance during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 14 with a performance of Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Grand Ole Opry to Host Public Memorial Service for Loretta Lynn
“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” a LIVE celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House, in partnership with the family of Loretta Lynn, to honor the extraordinary life, legacy and music of country legend Loretta Lynn. The public memorial service is set to air commercial-free on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7p/6c, exclusively on CMT, with two additional commercial-free encores on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8p/7c and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11a/10c. The special will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.
John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’
On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away… The post John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’ appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Thousands of Loretta Lynn Fans Form Line Around the Block for Grand Ole Opry Memorial
Loretta Lynn‘s memorial service takes place today, Oct. 30. Fans lined up around the block for a chance to say goodbye. But, this is also a celebration of the country music star’s incredible life. The Grand Ole Opry House offered 1,500 free tickets to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. It definitely doesn’t look like there were any tickets left.
CMT
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
Loretta Lynn honored by CMT: Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile perform in star-studded tribute
Loretta Lynn's legacy in country music was honored by CMT with a 90-minute special with performances by Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile and Keith Urban.
Coal Miner’s Daughter: Thousands of fans gather to honor Loretta Lynn
It was an emotional tribute as Nashville celebrated the life of country music legend Loretta Lynn. The star-studded memorial drew crowds as far as the eye could see.
CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash
What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Does Opening Major Headlining Tours Actually Work To Grow Your Audience?
Over the summer, Kenny Chesney made a stop in my city as part of his Here and Now summer tour. Chesney was joined that night by three openers: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce. Given the large slate of performers, the show began early with Carly Pearce performing a short set starting at 5 PM before the stage was conceded to Old Dominion only 45 minutes later. Beyond just having a short set, the stadium was less than […] The post Does Opening Major Headlining Tours Actually Work To Grow Your Audience? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
