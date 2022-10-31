Read full article on original website
Charges filed in chase, crash that threw toddler from Jeep
UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle following a chase and crash Tuesday in Union Township. Dai’Ryon Mitchell, 26, faces several charges, including felony child endangerment, fleeing and eluding and reckless and careless driving. New Castle Police say officers tried...
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
Third suspect arrested in North Side shooting that killed 3 people
PITTSBURGH — Police have arrested the third suspect in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side that killed three people. Samuel Pegues, 30, is charged in connection with the Oct. 15 shooting on Cedar Avenue. He was taken into custody Thursday night. Pegues has been charged with homicide, aggravated...
West Virginia teen pleads guilty to killing mother, sister
WEIRTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shootings of his mother and sister. More than two years later, prosecutors said they still don’t know why he did it. Connor Crowe entered the plea Tuesday in Hancock County Circuit Court,...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Investigation underway after man is found dead in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Investigators said it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a passerby stopped to help out a man who he thought was having issues with a tire on his vehicle.
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
Man arrested near high school after police chase in Trumbull County
A man was arrested after a police chase that ended in the area of a high school Friday morning.
Columbus Police seek persons of interest in shooting death of Girard man
Police in Columbus are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out who fatally shot a Girard man in their city this past weekend. Detectives have published photos of 12 people described as persons of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. According to police, Sobnosky...
Local woman charged with scamming 78-year-old woman out of nearly $15K turns herself in
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Court documents allege Connie Brucker made multiple pages worth of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals — including more than $4400 from PNC Bank ATMs. Brucker turned herself into authorities this morning and was arraigned before a Saxonburg, Butler County magistrate. She wouldn’t answer our...
Warren men accused of punching, slamming non-functional patient
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has named a health care provider and two of its employees in an indictment alleging that they physically and verbally abused a disabled patient. According to assistant county prosecutor Mike Yacovone, the two 19-year-old employees of Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare abused a sixteen-year-old male patient described as autistic and non-functioning.
Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez that was scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, has been continued and will resume on Wednesday, November 9, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
Man stabbed twice at South Side home
Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue.
2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
Plea talks end for Export man charged in Vandergrift woman's killing
An Export man will stand trial next year in connection with the murder of a Vandergrift woman whose charred remains were found in a wooded area near Keystone State Park in 2017. Defense attorney Brian Aston said during a court hearing Tuesday that efforts over the last year to resolve...
Arnold woman charged in fatal overdose to await trial on house arrest after new drug arrest
An Arnold woman awaiting trial for allegedly providing drugs to a Lower Burrell woman who died of an overdose two years ago will remain free on bond after her recent arrest on unrelated drug offenses, a Westmoreland County judge ruled Monday. Sentrillia A. McDonald, 42, was ordered to serve house...
Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen
An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
