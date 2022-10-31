ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYTV.com

Charges filed in chase, crash that threw toddler from Jeep

UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle following a chase and crash Tuesday in Union Township. Dai’Ryon Mitchell, 26, faces several charges, including felony child endangerment, fleeing and eluding and reckless and careless driving. New Castle Police say officers tried...
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is found dead in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Investigators said it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a passerby stopped to help out a man who he thought was having issues with a tire on his vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren men accused of punching, slamming non-functional patient

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has named a health care provider and two of its employees in an indictment alleging that they physically and verbally abused a disabled patient. According to assistant county prosecutor Mike Yacovone, the two 19-year-old employees of Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare abused a sixteen-year-old male patient described as autistic and non-functioning.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez that was scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, has been continued and will resume on Wednesday, November 9, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
EMLENTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen

An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

