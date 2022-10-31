Patriots-Jets roughing the passer penalty was one of the biggest swings of the NFL season, and the numbers prove it

Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Pats climb after win vs. Jets
BOSTON -- The Patriots steadied the ship on Sunday, picking up a victory in a borderline must-win game against the Jets.While a Patriots win over the Jets is nothing new, the fact is that New York is a pretty good football team this year. The Jets entered Sunday with a 5-2 record, and had it not been for a roughing the passer penalty on a pick-six, they very well could be 6-2 at the moment.But they're not, and the Patriots are at 4-4 as they prepare for their final game before their bye week.Let's see how Sunday's win in New...
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Buffalo Bills upgrade at RB in trade with Colts
The Buffalo Bills made an updgrade at the running back position Tuesday in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines from the Colts just before the trade deadline passed. The Colts are getting back running back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter.
Calvin Ridley 'Bizarre' Trade: Falcons Send Suspended WR to Jaguars - Live-Blog NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Trade Decision News
The New England Patriots are going to be keeping a wide receiver for at least the rest of this season. After some days of speculation, the Patriots are going to be keeping receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Jordan Schultz. Multiple teams have called on him, but that wasn't enough to get the Patriots to trade him.
Patriots Trade Deadline: New England Punts On Record-Setting Day For NFL
At 4-4, the New England Patriots found themselves in an interesting position heading into Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Colts-Patriots, pick
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) hope to extend their winning ways against the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Colts won the last time the NFL teams played each other – 27- 17 on Dec. 18 – snapping an eight-game winning streak in the series for Bill Belichick's crew.
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
Week 8's Worst Losses in the NFL: Colts Can't Cover, Brady and Lamar Fall Short
As Week 8 of the NFL season winds down, it's time once again to look back and examine those "winning" bets that got stolen away. The primary culprit in making this list is often a touchdown or other scoring that occurs toward the end of the game. However, Week 8 seemed to have plenty of scoring to go around, so plenty of totals went over, and many point spreads got cleared with no questions asked.
“Greatest punter of all time”: Golden Eagle great Ray Guy dies
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced the passing of Ray Guy, who died on Thursday, Nov. 3 following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Considered by many as the “greatest punter of all time,” Guy took the final step of his football journey by being elected into the Pro Football […]
Thomson native, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ray Guy dead at 72
Pro football Hall of Famer and Thomson High School legend Ray Guy passed away at the age of 72 Thursday. Former Thomson defensive coordinator and Ghosts of the Brickyard co-author John Barnett confirmed the news to the Chronicle Thursday morning. Guy had been dealing with a long-term illness. Guy lettered...
