ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car

By Annette Cary, Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407Ghh_0itMREOD00

A 19-year-old found dead in a crashed car with a gunshot wound Saturday night has been identified as Julian Chavez of Kennewick by the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Bill Leach said an autopsy is planned in Spokane on Tuesday.

“He was a good kid and always smiling,” according to a GoFundMe started to help his family pay for a funeral.

The online fundraising site described him as artistic, a talent he planned to use as a barber. He was saving money to attend barber school.

“Unfortunately for all of us, that is not going to happen as he was taken so suddenly and abruptly,” according to the fundraiser. “He will never be able to accomplish his dreams.”

Chavez did not belong to a gang, according to a post by one of his aunts on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kjkf6_0itMREOD00
Police paint marks in the 1300 block of West Fifth Avenue in Kennewick show where the vehicle driven by Julian Chavez, 19, crashed Saturday night into a parked car. Responding police officers found Chavez in the car with a fatal gunshot wound. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Drive-by shooting

The death is being investigated as the 15th homicide this year in Benton County, Wash., with about half of them in Kennewick.

Gunfire was reported at 9:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 5th Avenue, according to police reports. Officers arrived to find a car had crashed into a parked vehicle, with a man dead inside one of them.

Police could see that the car had been hit by gunfire and it was later discovered that the man who died also had been shot. He was sitting in the driver’s seat, according to initial dispatch reports.

Police have not released more about the shooting or identified a suspect.

It was the third shooting in Kennewick this weekend.

A teen was shot early Friday evening in a drive-by on Columbia Center Boulevard across from the mall near Shari’s Cafe and Pies and Men’s Warehouse.

His wound did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police. Adrian Cole, 20, was arrested later that night at a home on the 1100 block of South Olympia Place in Kennewick and was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of drive by shooting.

Cole was due to appear in Benton County court on Monday.

Then, about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Kennewick police reported cars had been hit by bullets on the 1500 block of South Olympia Street, not far from where Cole was arrested.

The 15 homicides confirmed so far this year, which do not include vehicular homicides, are a record, beating the record last year of 10 homicides.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

13-year-old facing murder charge in killing of Jatzivy Sarabia of Richland

BENTON CO., Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that killed a Hanford High graduate. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the Benton County Prosecutors Office, were able to track down the boy in Kennewick Thursday. According to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Hanford High grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said their ongoing investigation into the murder led them to identifying the 13-year-old as one of the homicide suspects, and obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Second suspect, 13, arrested for murder of 18-year-old

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff's Office has been...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an active homicide investigation. According to information released by the police department Wednesday, the boy has been taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a 1st degree murder charge. The shooting happened October 29. KPD officers responded to the 1100 block of West 5th...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police arrest 14-year-old for murder on 5th Avenue

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of first-degree murder regarding the person found dead in their car around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29, according to a press release from Sergeant Joe Santoy. Police were originally called...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Arrest Made in Brandy Ebanez Murder Case

(Portland, OR) -- The Kennewick Police Department has officially named a suspect in the case of a woman, who's dead body was found floating in the Columbia River near the south end of the Cable Bridge back on September 29th. 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has now issued an arrest warrant for Jacobsen for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD patrol car rammed on 27th Avenue

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Commander on their way to work this morning saw a driver spinning donuts in the intersection of 27th and Ely. A second KPD officer responded to try and stop the vehicle. According to Sergeant Chris Littrell, the driver of the car spinning donuts...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick police ask for help finding two wanted men

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers from the Kennewick Police Department are turning to the community for help in finding these two men who have warrants for their arrest issued from the area. According to a social media alert from the KPD, the first subject (Left) is 18-year-old Bryan Delos Santos....
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

29-year-old man suspected of murder pleads not guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of shooting and killing Fernando Pulido, 36, plead not guilty in Benton County Superior Court on Wednesday. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, is being held for suspicion of Second Degree Murder for the shooting death of Pulido in Kennewick back in September. His bail...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

14-Year-Old Arrested After Weekend Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Julian Chavez from over the weekend. It was on Saturday that Chavez found dead inside a vehicle off 1100 West 5th Ave near South Kent Street. It was on Wednesday, that Kennewick Police detectives took the 14-year-old suspect into custody near the shooting scene. The teen was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and book on 1st Degree Murder. The investigation continues.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Violent Offender Task Force helps arrest suspect for Yakima Inn murder

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street. YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer

Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Work to close Wiser Parkway in Kennewick on November, 7

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Wiser Parkway in Kennewick will be closed from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, for road work. According to a Benton County social media post, the Parkway will be closed from Badger Road to Wiser Loop for traffic marking and maintenance/repairs. Detours will be in place during...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake PD arrests two teenage suspect from weekend homicide

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. The firearm used to kill the 20-year-old man has been recovered by authorities. The man died on the scene. A 17-year-old boy…
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge

PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
102
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy