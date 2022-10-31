“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” a LIVE celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House, in partnership with the family of Loretta Lynn, to honor the extraordinary life, legacy and music of country legend Loretta Lynn. The public memorial service is set to air commercial-free on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7p/6c, exclusively on CMT, with two additional commercial-free encores on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8p/7c and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11a/10c. The special will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.

13 DAYS AGO