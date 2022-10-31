ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White

The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother

Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Grand Ole Opry to Host Public Memorial Service for Loretta Lynn

“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” a LIVE celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House, in partnership with the family of Loretta Lynn, to honor the extraordinary life, legacy and music of country legend Loretta Lynn. The public memorial service is set to air commercial-free on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7p/6c, exclusively on CMT, with two additional commercial-free encores on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8p/7c and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11a/10c. The special will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.
Whiskey Riff

Does Opening Major Headlining Tours Actually Work To Grow Your Audience?

Over the summer, Kenny Chesney made a stop in my city as part of his Here and Now summer tour. Chesney was joined that night by three openers: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce. Given the large slate of performers, the show began early with Carly Pearce performing a short set starting at 5 PM before the stage was conceded to Old Dominion only 45 minutes later. Beyond just having a short set, the stadium was less than […] The post Does Opening Major Headlining Tours Actually Work To Grow Your Audience? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
US105

US105

Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy