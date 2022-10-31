Read full article on original website
Prong Road on Ocracoke Island to close for a few weeks starting Nov. 7
From 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, through the end of the month, Prong Road on Ocracoke Island will be closed as part of a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) project to protect a vulnerable stretch of N.C. Highway 12 from flooding. Prong Road is located on the northern...
A cycle of septic repairs, washouts on park service beaches
RODANTHE — Nothing good can be said about septic tanks leaking their foul contents onto a public beach. It sounds even worse that it’s within a national seashore on the Outer Banks renowned for its beautiful, clean beaches. That unfortunate reality illustrates the challenge adapting to rising seas...
Dare County announces Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on the Outer Banks
Dare County recently shared the following Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on the Outer Banks, from Hatteras Island to Southern Shores. Veterans Day events throughout the county are as follows:. Hatteras Island: Cape Hatteras Secondary School Veterans Celebration. Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS), which is located at 48576 N.C. Highway...
Steve Basnight, former Hyde County Superintendent, named as new Superintendent for Dare County Schools
Steve Basnight, a former Hyde County Schools Superintendent and former Interim Principal at Cape Hatteras Secondary School of Coastal Studies, was named the new superintendent of Dare County Schools after a closed-door meeting of the Dare County Board of Education (BOE) on Wednesday, November 2. “Dare County Schools is, and...
U.S. Coast Guard assists disabled and adrift fishing vessel off Hatteras Island
On Wednesday, November 1, Station Hatteras Inlet was notified by U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina about a 75’ fishing vessel adrift approximately 34 nautical miles southeast of Hatteras. The station’s 47’ ft. Motor Lifeboat CG47244 got underway at 1:54 a.m. and began making way to the last known...
Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle on US-158 in Kill Devil Hills
Police in Kill Devil Hills say a man died after he collided with a vehicle while riding a bike in Kill Devil Hills.
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
Community invited to view U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site on Nov. 13
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Manteo, invites the community to view the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree when it makes a stop at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Each year, a different national...
Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed while trying to cross a main highway on the Outer Banks Monday night. Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Avalon Drive. Adam Simon, 27, of Kill Devil...
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot
MANTEO — Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
Colin Midgett of CHSS qualifies for State Cross Country meet for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, Cape Hatteras Secondary School’s Colin Midgett has qualified for the State Cross Country meet. Competing in the Regional Meet over the weekend, Colin ran the 3.1-mile course in 20:40. He easily captured the 5th individual qualifying spot, joining fellow conference runners Omari Brown from Bear Grass, Carter O’Neal, Nicholas Cole, and Noah O’Neal from Ocracoke.
Frisco Native American Museum is hosting a wave of cooking and craft classes this winter
The Frisco Native American Museum is hosting a wave of Native cooking and craft classes in November and December, ranging from Thanksgiving-ready dishes to intricate pine needle baskets and Dreamcatchers. The full list of upcoming classes is below, and all classes come with free admission to the museum. Interested participants...
Man fatally hit by truck while riding bike in Kill Devil Hills
NORFOLK, Va. — A man riding a bike was hit and killed by a truck driver in Kill Devil Hills Monday night, police said. William Lee Miller, 59, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan on US Highway 158 northbound when he hit Adam Alexander Simon, 27. It happened around 10:11 p.m., the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
KDH man killed in bicycle-vehicle accident
(Kill Devil Hills Police) The Kill Devil Hills Police Department released this information on Nov. 1, reporting on the tragic accident that took a life the night before. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan, operated by William Lee Miller, 59, of Southern Shores, was traveling north on US-158, in the inside travel lane. Miller was the only occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle was crossing US 158 from West to East at Avalon Drive ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers trying to extort money from residents
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Scammers are trying to extort money from Dare County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they’re using the names of its deputies in the process. The scammers are claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, it said, and telling residents...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
Teresa McCormack Pascoe
MANTEO — Teresa McCormack Pascoe, 56, of Manteo, NC passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark E. McCormack and Geraldine Bombard McCormack. Teresa is survived by her husband of 27 years, Chris Pascoe; her son, Justin Edwards; her...
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Kill Devil Hills woman is facing a charge for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 24 DCSO press release, on October 16, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the B-District was called to the Dare County Detention Center. “When the Deputy arrived, they were told that a controlled substance was located in an inmate’s personal property,” stated the release.
