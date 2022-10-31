NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out ahead of Tennessee’s flight to Houston where rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start. Tennessee has an extra seven hours with the Sunday night kickoff against the Chiefs (5-2), which could be an advantage. Tannehill sprained his right ankle in a win Oct. 23 over Indianapolis and left the stadium that day in a walking boot. He missed last week’s 17-10 win in Houston, snapping the 11-year veteran’s 49-game start streak for Tennessee.

