Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
“Henry is not the troublemaker here” – Millie Bobby Brown Praises Reel-life Brother Henry Cavill Over a Chaotic Question
Ahead of Enola Holmes‘ release, interviews with Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown have been making the most noise. Hollywood enthusiasts and the Stranger Things fandom have been eagerly waiting for both megastars to come together once again on screen. Therefore, any event that gives an insight into the show has been the talk of the town for a while.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Henry Cavill reveals his 'favorite' part of filming 'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown
You don't have to be a sleuth to know that Henry Cavill is a fan of his character's storyline in "Enola Holmes 2," premiering on Netflix on Nov. 4. Cavill, who plays the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, was introduced in the first movie as his little sister, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown)'s ward after their mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), left Enola by herself on her 16th birthday.
Millie Bobby Brown says 'Enola Holmes 2' made her afraid of returning to 'Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown said she might have a hard time filming "Stranger Things" after playing Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." In the sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Brown often breaks the fourth wall when addressing new developments in her case. Eleven, Brown's character in "Stranger Things," has no such knowing wink.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ most underrated Jedi finally get their due as ‘Stranger Things’ star talks spilling season 5 secrets
It’s Halloween, so we know you’re in a horror mood, but that’s no excuse to overlook the sci-fi genre as you don your overly revealing costume and/or gorge yourself on candy. This Monday, we’ve received a range of updates on such franchises as Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, all of which have some game-changing new developments on the horizon that both the stars and the fans have been chewing over. Let’s take a look at the latest sizzling intel from the sci-fi sphere.
Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022
In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
What Time Is 'Enola Holmes 2' Out? Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Film Release
The youngest Holmes sibling is back and ready to take on her next big case in Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Enola, and this time the budding detective is trying to make her mark as a sleuth in her own right in Victorian England, as she is constantly compared to her brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill).
Megan Thee Stallion Is Red-Hot In New Bixie Haircut
Megan Thee Stallion is proving that hot girl summer is not just a seasonal thing, but a year-round event. The Grammy award-winning rapper showed off a bold new do on Instagram, debuting a red-hot bixie cut. Shorter than a bob, but longer than a traditional pixie cut, the shortly cropped haircut is the perfect style for fall as it delivers both edge and elegance. The celebrity’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono graciously gave us a close up of Megan’s new hair, highlighting its fiery crimson hue with orange undertones. Wearing it in a sleek, slicked back fashion, Megan’s matching red makeup took center stage. Ono naturally captioned the photo,” Hot girl Meg.”
Florence Pugh Was Told to Lose Weight and Change Her Face at 19
Oscar nominee and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh recently opened up about her previous acting experiences in a new interview. Speaking to The Telegraph, Pugh detailed an experience of hers from when she was 19 years old and cast as a pop star in a Los Angeles TV series. The actor was told that she needed to alter her appearance and lose weight in order to fit into the role, something which understandably still haunts her.
The Creel House from ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 is up for sale
The Creel House that featured prominently in season four of Stranger Things has officially hit the market. The home was introduced in the sci-fi series’ latest instalment, which premiered on Netflix in May of this year. Located on the edge of the fictional town of Hawkins, the house was the site of much of Stranger Things’ paranormal antics, and doubled as a lair for that season’s primary antagonist, Vecna. The house takes its name from the Creel family who lived there, and whose son, Henry Creel, would go on to become Vecna by the season finale.
Stranger Things is coming to cinemas – for one day only
Stranger Things season 4's bumper-length episodes are coming to theaters
